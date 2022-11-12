Read full article on original website
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
247Sports
Memphis vs. Saint Louis: For the sake of their season, Tigers must set the tone early
The 2022-23 Memphis Tigers basketball team entered their opening contest against Vanderbilt University with a lot of question marks and came out on the other side looking ready to face the early season gauntlet in its way. They have already flashed the Penny Hardaway-esque defensive identity that, at times, can be nightmarish for opposing teams.
localmemphis.com
Tigers dominate Howard, 101-54
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball got their first win of the year 101-54 over Howard University and they did so thanks to a hot shooting day. After dropping their home opener to Columbia last week, Coach Katrina Merriweather said her team came into Saturday locked in and with something to prove.
Billikens stunned by Memphis in first-round NCAA tournament match
SAINT LOUIS – The 10th-ranked Saint Louis University Women’s soccer team lost to Memphis, 1-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon. The Billikens entered the tournament as a two seed following a historic season, which included a perfect 10-0 conference record and an Atlantic 10 tournament championship. Shortly after the ’63 […]
desotocountynews.com
Lady Eagles’ Bowen ready to fly as a Redhawk
This Lady Eagle will soon fly as a Redhawk. Indiya Bowen of Horn Lake, one of DeSoto County’s top 2023 year basketball standouts, Sunday celebrated her recent signing of a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play next season at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Football Stunned By Rhodes Lynx
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football playoff roundup: Starkville upsets undefeated Southaven in first round of Class 6A postseason
SOUTHAVEN — Starkville advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs after upsetting unbeaten Southaven on the road, 38-12. Tied at 6-6 at half, the Yellow Jackets (9-3) scored 25 points in the third quarter to put the game to bed as three different Starkville players rushed for over 100 yards in the win.
hubison.com
Women’s Basketball Loses at Memphis
Memphis, Tenn. (November 12, 2022) - Howard University women's basketball team got 12 points from senior forward Brooklynn Fort-Davis (Chicago), but no one else reached double figures as the Bison fell, 101-54, to Memphis in a nonconference game at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse before 1,734. The Tigers (1-1) jumped out...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Memphis University School vs. Baylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Memphis University School vs. Baylor. Baylor is now one win away from playing for a state championship. Baylor and McCallie are both now in the semi-finals. If they win next week they will play for a state championship in Finley Stadium on December 1st.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 13
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi. Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.
brweeklypress.com
After COVID-19, years away, COGIC saints return to Memphis for Holy Convocation
Earlier Tuesday, while still at Mason Temple, COGIC saints anointed themselves with holy oil — infused with myrrh, calamus, cinnamon and cassia — and prayed for healing and blessing. The oil also continued mustard seeds brought by Sheard from Jerusalem, symbolic of the Christian faith. Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis
For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.
In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground. “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
actionnews5.com
COGIC saints worship day and night in founding city for 114th Holy Convocation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For eight full days and nights, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) saints are worshiping, preaching, and giving back to the City of Memphis. Thousands have flocked to the Bluff City for the 114th Holy Convocation after officials moved the annual week-long event to St. Louis 11 years ago.
actionnews5.com
Lizzo coming to FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Memphis. The Special 2our is headed to FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
actionnews5.com
Arctic air will continue to stream into the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold rain and wintry mix (for some), now just clouds remain this morning. These will gradually clear by the afternoon and high temperatures will be well below average this weekend. TODAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | The future of Mason is a story worth watching | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You probably have not heard much news lately from the town of Mason, Tennessee – located about 45 miles east of Memphis, but the political goings-on in this historic town of less than a thousand residents bears watching. I’ll explain why shortly, but first, let’s...
