ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Republicans have a winner ... in the candidate who didn't get Trump's endorsement

There is at least one Arizona candidate who owes her election to Donald Trump. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee was the Republicans’ biggest vote getter in last week’s election, the only Republican in the six biggest statewide races who, as of Monday, could declare victory. She’s also one of the few statewide candidates who wasn’t endorsed...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race

(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
ARIZONA STATE
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy