Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Who controls the Senate? — We have a winner
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats
Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
Arizona Senate candidate Masters backs challenge to McConnell for GOP leader
Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters said Monday that Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell should not be the Republican leader in the next Congress. Masters told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that if he wins election, he would support a challenger from McConnell's right to lead Senate Republicans. "I certainly...
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — His Democratic-leaning district remapped into one that leaned heavily Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up victorious in Tuesday’s election. He didn’t. “That’s...
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Arizona Republicans have a winner ... in the candidate who didn't get Trump's endorsement
There is at least one Arizona candidate who owes her election to Donald Trump. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee was the Republicans’ biggest vote getter in last week’s election, the only Republican in the six biggest statewide races who, as of Monday, could declare victory. She’s also one of the few statewide candidates who wasn’t endorsed...
AZFamily
Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
Mark Kelly holds on to Arizona seat in critical win for Democrats
The senator defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters after a campaign in which Kelly pitched himself as a moderate
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns,...
Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race
(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
In bid for continued Senate majority, Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election over Trump-backed Republican candidate Blake Masters.
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
270towin.com
Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12
As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
19 Incredibly Cool Maps About The United States That Will Make You So Much Smarter
From sea to shining sea...are a whole lot of surprises.
Comments / 0