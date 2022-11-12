Read full article on original website
KHBS
Snow expected Monday in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow is expected to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. It will arrive as a mix in the River Valley and turn to all snow around 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
KHBS
Some Northwest Arkansas schools cancel Monday athletic events, will keep an eye on tomorrow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools canceled all its athletic events and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. The Fayetteville school district has not yet made a decision about Tuesday morning, according to Alan Wilbourn, a spokesperson. Snow is...
KHBS
Two Benton County races having recounts
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
Tips to help prevent your pipes from freezing this winter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With the winter season just around the corner, Bentonville Water Utilities (BWU) wants to offer tips to help prevent pipes from freezing during severely cold temperatures. Many people in our area have been busy "winterizing" and preparing their homes for colder weather. BWU reminds customers with...
19-year-old male in critical condition after crash in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is in critical condition after a car crash on OK-51, about 8 miles west of Stilwell, in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Slade Bunch, a 19-year-old male...
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
KHBS
Fayetteville Police warn about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where someone has been impersonating a police officer. They say local businesses have been receiving calls from a fake officer asking them to gather money in the back of their stores for an inspection.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
koamnewsnow.com
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
Highfill, Centerton mayor races undergo recounts
A Highfill mayoral candidate calls for a recount after the results showed a two-vote difference.
Washington County officials discuss alternatives after jail expansion denied
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County voters said no to a jail expansion during the 2022 Midterm Election. According to election results, 59% of voters were against a 0.25% sales tax to expand the jail. This was for a maximum of $113.5 million. Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins says...
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High School
The Fearless Friday team of the week is the Harrison Goblins.
visitbentonville.com
Foodie Friday: LOUISE Café at Thaden Field
Whether you're down to dine, interested in aviation, or sightseeing – don't fly past LOUISE Café at Thaden Field!. Treat yourself with a visit to LOUISE at Thaden Field. As known as the Bentonville Municipal Airport (VBT), Thaden Field is home to a flight school, an exhibition hangar, and an FAA knowledge testing center. Thaden offers it all! From food, scenic flights, discovery flights, lawn games, fuel, and provisions. There's an abundance of family-filled fun near LOUISE at Thaden Field. Walk through the wetlands of Osage Park, play a game of pickleball, or get your archery on at the Quiver!
Benton County files two murder charges in deadly kidnapping case
Amber Waterman was charged with two counts of capital murder in Benton County following the October 31 kidnapping and death of Ashley Burch and her unborn child.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
