Benton County, AR

Snow expected Monday in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow is expected to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. It will arrive as a mix in the River Valley and turn to all snow around 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
FORT SMITH, AR
Two Benton County races having recounts

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Tips to help prevent your pipes from freezing this winter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With the winter season just around the corner, Bentonville Water Utilities (BWU) wants to offer tips to help prevent pipes from freezing during severely cold temperatures. Many people in our area have been busy "winterizing" and preparing their homes for colder weather. BWU reminds customers with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Fayetteville Police warn about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where someone has been impersonating a police officer. They say local businesses have been receiving calls from a fake officer asking them to gather money in the back of their stores for an inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Foodie Friday: LOUISE Café at Thaden Field

Whether you're down to dine, interested in aviation, or sightseeing – don't fly past LOUISE Café at Thaden Field!. Treat yourself with a visit to LOUISE at Thaden Field. As known as the Bentonville Municipal Airport (VBT), Thaden Field is home to a flight school, an exhibition hangar, and an FAA knowledge testing center. Thaden offers it all! From food, scenic flights, discovery flights, lawn games, fuel, and provisions. There's an abundance of family-filled fun near LOUISE at Thaden Field. Walk through the wetlands of Osage Park, play a game of pickleball, or get your archery on at the Quiver!
BENTONVILLE, AR
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK

