Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals
Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Championships, 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its football brackets for its three championship games, as well as subregional games involving Meadville and McDowell. The Class 1A championship between No. 1 Eisenhower and No. 2 Reynolds will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the Class 2A championship between No. 1 Farrell and No. 2 Sharpsville will be played at Wilmington High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Class 3A championship between No. 1 Grove City and No. 6 Slippery Rock will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs
Farrell would not waste any time, as Julius Phillips Jr would return the opening kick of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
Cruce Brookins rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Steel Valley earned a 46-13 victory over No. 8 McGuffey (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals Friday night at Campbell Field. Brookins scored on runs of 63, 2, 27, 3, 17 and 44 yards. Donald Barksdale...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals
Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs
All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Maddie Barrick’s game-winner sends Mt. Pleasant girls soccer to PIAA semifinals
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer coach Rich Garland moved sophomore midfielder Maddie Barrick to the outside of the formation last week, hoping to generate more scoring opportunities. Consider the move a success. Barrick’s goal in the 31st minute on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon lifted the Vikings to a 1-0...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alle-Kiski Valley soccer playoff preview: Game of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Greensburg C.C. (14-5) vs. Springdale (17-4) Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Karns City (18-4)/7-1 Freedom (18-4) Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD) District finish: Greensburg Central Catholic 7-3; Springdale 7-2 First round: Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Windber 2 (OT); Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0. Coaches: Kara Batey, Greensburg Central Catholic;...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP upsets Shepherd in PSAC title game
IUP (9-1) jumped out to a 24-7 lead and made it stand up. Sexton threw TD passes of 14 yards to Daniel Deabner, 2 yards to Cole Laney and 10 yards to Dayjure Stewart. Adam Houser ran 21 times for 142 yards. Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
When rain is the forecast, old-school football is on the horizon. No. 5 Upper St. Clair certainly brought that to the table in a 17-7 victory over No. 1 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday night, but frankly, these two teams might have played just as hard-charging a game even in perfect fall weather.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy baseball standout Adin Zorn takes team-first approach to Penn State
The long-awaited day for the Zorn family finally arrived. Sewickley Academy senior Adin Zorn officially signed his national letter of intent to attend and play baseball at Penn State. Zorn, a talented shortstop/outfielder, was recruited by the Nittany Lions early in his high school career and made a verbal commitment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
WFMJ.com
Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19
Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. West Branch (12-1) vs Jefferson (10-3) , Saturday, November 19th , 7:00 pm Site: TBD. DIVISION V. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th,...
‘Down and out’ Central Catholic tops Mt. Lebanon to make 4th straight finals trip
Central Catholic wideout Peter Gonzalez missed the first three weeks of the season after knee surgery, but quarterback Payton Wehner kept throwing him passes anyway, while he worked his way back to the field. Now, they’re among the top quarterback-receiver duos in the WPIAL. “Me and Payton just built...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Prior to WVU game, Pitt's Jeff Capel signs 3 high school seniors to letters of intent
Pitt coach Jeff Capel opened the 2022-2023 season with a victory Monday and — prior to Friday’s game against West Virginia — he procured three signatures from high school seniors on their letters of intent. Marlon Barnes, Jr., Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe comprise the No. 21...
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Frigid temperatures, possible snow to hit Pittsburgh this week
Winter appears to be arriving a bit early in the Pittsburgh area. According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, this week’s high temperatures will be hovering around 43 degrees, which the service says is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports that the...
Comments / 1