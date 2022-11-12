Penguins hold off Maple Leafs for 2nd consecutive win

As a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for parts of five seasons, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese battled Penguins forward Sidney Crosby countless times in practice.

So, upon his first meeting with the Penguins as an opponent since he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in March, Aston-Reese was asked by media in Toronto on Friday morning if there is any key in how to defend one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

“No,” Aston-Reese said. “I mean, you can’t really prepare for that. He’s one of the best at protecting the puck. Plus, he has the best vision in the game. … Whoever (gets that matchup), it’s going to be a hard task.”

While Crosby was held to a single assist and no shots, the Penguins as a whole were up to the task Friday as they claimed a 4-2 victory against the Maple Leafs at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

It marked the Penguins’ second consecutive victory following a 4-1 road win against the rival Washington Capitals on Wednesday that snapped a seven-game losing streak. Friday’s victory was only the Penguins’ fourth triumph in their past 12 games (4-6-2).

Aston-Reese opened the scoring with his second goal of the season 13:49 into regulation. Settling a bouncing puck above the right circle of the offensive zone, Maple Leafs forward Denis Malgin created some space and set up shop in the right circle where he wired a wrister on net. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made the initial save but allowed a rebound. Battling with Penguins defenseman Kris Letang above the crease, Aston-Reese turned to his right and chopped a forehand shot through DeSmith’s five hole. Malgin and forward David Kampf had assists.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin responded with his sixth goal late in the first period at the 19:24 mark. Following a failed clearing attempt from his own left circle by Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel settled the puck at the left point. Surveying for a shooting lane, Ruhwedel chucked a wrister toward the cage that was blocked by the right foot of Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie. As Brodie fell to his left knee in discomfort, the puck bounced to the right circle where Malkin alertly swept it with a forehand shot past goaltender Erik Kallgren’s glove on the near side. Ruhwedel recorded the lone assist.

Malkin’s linemate, Jason Zucker, supplied the Penguins with their first lead of the contest only 1:08 into the second period. Overwhelming Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl with speed on an offensive zone entry up the left wing, Malkin drew in Brodie, spun off his poke check attempt and slid a backhand pass to the slot for a wide open Zucker. With an acre of ice and a calendar of time, Zucker struck a one-timer that smoked Kellgren’s glove hand for his fourth goal. Assists went to Malkin and Pettersson.

Things were tied again, 2-2, at 17:17 of the second period thanks to a power-play goal by forward William Nylander. From the left circle of the offensive zone, Nylander slid a forehand pass to center point for defenseman Morgan Rielly who then one-touched it back to the left circle where Nylander stroked a one-timer beyond DeSmith’s blocker on the near side for his sixth goal. Rielly and forward Mitch Marner registered assists.

Forward Brock McGinn’s third goal of the season and second game-winner in as many games gave the Penguins a one-goal lead 1:54 into the third period. Malgin tried to skate the puck through the neutral zone from his own blue line, only to have it stolen by Penguins forward Danton Heinen in front of the home penalty box. Gaining the offensive zone on the right wing, Heinen backhanded a pass to the top of the right circle where McGinn lifted his left leg and fired a wrister through an inadvertent screen by Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano and past Kellgren’s five hole. Heinen had the only assist.

Victory was secured late in regulation at 19:47 of the final frame when Penguins forward Jake Guentzel scored his eighth goal into an empty net. The only assist was claimed by Crosby.

DeSmith, who surprisingly made his second consecutive start in favor of All-Star Tristan Jarry, made 28 saves on 30 shots as his record improved to 2-3-1.

Notes:

• Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta was in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game due to an undisclosed injury.

• His occasional defensive partner, P.O Joseph, was scratched, however. Joseph left Wednesday’s contest due to an undisclosed ailment. It wasn’t immediately clear if Joseph was scratched for health concerns.

• With Joseph scratched, Ruhwedel replaced him in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the three previous games.

• In addition to Joseph, Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Kasperi Kapanen were healthy scratches.

• Guentzel has goals in four consecutive games.

• Zucker recorded his 300th career point.

• DeSmith (45 wins) surpassed Jim Rutherford (44) for 12th place on the franchise’s career goaltending wins list.

• Malkin continues to feast on the Maple Leafs. In 41 career games against the Maple Leafs, he has 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists).