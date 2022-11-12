Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: M’Baku Debuts at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure with ‘The Way of the Jabari’
M’Baku, one of Wakanda’s fiercest warriors, has made his way to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure to teach “The Way of the Jabari.” You can watch the full experience in our video and read on to find out more. This article may contain spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s time for the Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure!. This yearly event runs from November 11th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023, and we’ve been busy checking out some of the booths that opened early. But, now that the Festival of Holidays has officially started, it’s time to have some treats with the big man himself — Santa!!
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort
Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
WDW News Today
2022 Festival of Holidays Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure
The holiday season has begun at Disney California Adventure with the kickoff of the 2022 Festival of Holidays, and you can get a jump on your holiday shopping with all of the festival merchandise!. We found most of this merchandise in the booth located near The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Punch Cocktail, Maple-Bacon Shake, and More Available at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure
Every place at the Disneyland Resort is getting into the holiday spirit — including Smokejumpers Grill at Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure. We stopped by to try their new holiday beverages, including a non-alcoholic maple-bacon shake, a non-alcoholic Pineapple Limeade, and the Holiday Punch Cocktail. Maple-Bacon Shake –...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Tomorrowland Collectible Medallions Available at Disneyland Park
A new collectible medallion machine has been installed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This machine is at the exit of Space Mountain. It includes four designs. One medallion is $4 or all four are $15. They are pre-pressed inside the machine. The designs feature Autopia, the Monorail, Star Tours, and...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 11/1/22 (Halloween Becomes Christmas, A Gingerbread Stormtrooper, New Park Maps and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! It’s the day after Halloween, and we headed down to the Disneyland Resort to see how the cleanup is going. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Before we even reach the security checkpoint, we are already made...
WDW News Today
New Silver Christmas Tree Sipper Available at Disneyland Resort
For those Disney fans who enjoy collecting Disney merchandise, the holidays are a perfect time to spend your hard-earned cash and continue to add to that collection. Disney releases some pretty spectacular Christmas items, and the new silver Christmas tree sipper at Disneyland Resort is no exception. Silver Christmas Tree...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘World of Color – Season of Light’ Returns to Disneyland Resort With MagicBand+ Interactions
At Disney California Adventure, “World of Color – Season of Light,” ever prone to multi-year absences, has finally returned for the first time since 2019 to the waters of Paradise Bay!. World of Color – Season of Light 2022. Like the regular World of Color, Season...
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
WDW News Today
Retro 1960s-Style Minnie Ear Headband and Spirit Jersey Debut at the Disneyland Resort
Flashback to the trippy 1960s and the age of tie-dye with a new Minnie ear headband and Spirit Jersey now available at the Disneyland Resort!. This Minnie ear headband pays homage to the decade that brought us the “Summer of Love” with a marbled pattern that somewhat mimics tie-dye, accented with a gold mesh bow.
Comments / 0