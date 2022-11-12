ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message

Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
