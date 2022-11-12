Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay
Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson's disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at...
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Late Alabama Bandmember Jeff Cook in Moving Tribute
The music industry lost an icon earlier this week when news that Jeff Cook, a member of the iconic country music group Alabama had passed away. Since then, several fellow musicians have been speaking out in remembrance of the artist. Noting the impact cook and the Alabama group members had on the industry as a whole as well as their careers.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message
Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
Alabama’s Statement on Jeff Cook’s Passing Leaves Fans in Tears
Days after Jeff Cook passed away at the age of 73 due to complications of… The post Alabama’s Statement on Jeff Cook’s Passing Leaves Fans in Tears appeared first on Outsider.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0