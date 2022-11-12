ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phyllis Silverberg, 87, Died; “She loved Westport and all she found there.”

Phyllis Silverberg loved living in Westport. When her husband Mort left Xerox to start a new job at Pitney Bowes in 1985, they relocated from Rochester, New York and have been continually delighted by the area ever since. They rapidly built a large circle of new friends. Phyllis loved living close to her sister Arlene Suchotliff and her family. She swapped her career as an elementary school teacher for a one as a corporate research librarian at Gartner group. She was an intelligent woman with technical skills far ahead of her time, and ability to search online databases long before Google was legendary. Her calendar was always filled: talks at Westport Public Library, theater performances to attend from NYC to New Haven, bridge and mah-jongg games, dinner dates with friends. They went to the beach and traveled the world. She was brilliant and independent. She loved Westport and all she found there.
Staples Wreckers Hold On to Defeat Ridgefield 14-11

Staples High School pulled out a close win last night against Ridgefield High School 14-11. The game was a defensive struggle against high powered offenses. Ridgefield held the Wreckers scoreless until the very end of the first half when Staples QB Caleb Smith rushed for 2 touchdowns providing the margin of difference for the Wreckers providing the margin of difference for the Wreckers. Photos By J.C. Martin For WestportLocalPress.com Click on an image to enlarge and open gallery.
