Phyllis Silverberg loved living in Westport. When her husband Mort left Xerox to start a new job at Pitney Bowes in 1985, they relocated from Rochester, New York and have been continually delighted by the area ever since. They rapidly built a large circle of new friends. Phyllis loved living close to her sister Arlene Suchotliff and her family. She swapped her career as an elementary school teacher for a one as a corporate research librarian at Gartner group. She was an intelligent woman with technical skills far ahead of her time, and ability to search online databases long before Google was legendary. Her calendar was always filled: talks at Westport Public Library, theater performances to attend from NYC to New Haven, bridge and mah-jongg games, dinner dates with friends. They went to the beach and traveled the world. She was brilliant and independent. She loved Westport and all she found there.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO