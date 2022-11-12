Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s closes Maternal Child Health program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s will be closing its Maternal Child Health program. The memo says the canceling of the program is due to a significant downturn in the number of deliveries made at the hospital. They also blamed staffing shortages and limitations to anesthesia coverage. St. Mary’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for your help to keep its programs going. It helps more than 10,000 youth across more than 38 facilities and there are plans for it to expand to more rural counties throughout Nevada. Inflation is driving...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots. The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.
KOLO TV Reno
How Daylight-Saving Time can impact your mental health
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last Sunday, we set our clocks back, and losing an hour of daylight can make an impact. There are some ways to help if you are experiencing seasonal depression. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the transition into and out of daylight-saving time can lead...
KOLO TV Reno
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno Veterans Day parade
Bishop Manogue wins 5A Northern crown over Spanish Springs 34-28
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack loses 41-3 to Boise State in snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Notes from Nevada Athletics:. Nevada (2-8, 0-6 MW) fell, 41-3, Saturday night against Boise State. • Nevada will close its home schedule with Senior Night, next Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno State. • Nevada kicker Brandon Talton became the Mountain West’s career...
KOLO TV Reno
Bishop Manogue wins 5A Northern crown over Spanish Springs 34-28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the third time in five seasons the Bishop Manogue Miners are large-class champions. The green and gold held off Spanish Springs 34-28 Friday night to win the crown. On the other side of the 5A State Playoff bracket, Bishop Gorman eliminated Liberty 56-14. The Miners...
