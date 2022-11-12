MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. “What we’re doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we’re trying to empower people,” said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.

