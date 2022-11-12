Read full article on original website
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
Adaptive toys project at Marquette University fills need
MILWAUKEE - Students from Marquette University and local high schools are helping to transform traditional toys into adaptive toys for kids of differing abilities. For example, they might change out standard sized buttons to larger buttons to increase accessibility. "I love watching them come together, and it's always great to...
Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit returns with advice for men
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. “What we’re doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we’re trying to empower people,” said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.
Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns
MILWAUKEE - What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. "I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me,"...
Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies
The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Racine fourth grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday Nov.8, nine-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking. Collier, a fourth grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip. "Trying to breathe but she couldn’t...
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
Milwaukee mayor partial vetoes council's budget over library and fire funding
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has partially vetoed the Common Council's version of the 2023 city budget, writing to lawmakers on Friday that he "takes no pleasure in staffing cuts."
‘Living in the Shadows of the System’: Rise in Deaths of Homeless People Highlight gaps in Services
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong organization for Emily Kenney and Patricia Gutierrez. They are both with IMPACT. Also, a...
Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office
Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Giving crime victims a voice
WAUKESHA — Sentencing is a time in the criminal court system where victims can have a voice and express what impact a crime has had on them. Jen Dunn, director of the Waukesha County District Attorney Office’s Victim Assistance Program, said the impact could be physical, emotional, and financial. Dunn added victims also have the right to attend the sentencing and to restitution.
Coast guard career day; opportunities for the community
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery is at coast guard career day learning about opportunities for the community.
Lizzo at Fiserv Forum on May 16
MILWAUKEE - Lizzo is scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on May 16. American Express Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 pm. Public on sale for the second leg dates...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
Whoa, Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
Safety Alert: Nov. 11, 2022 | 11:08 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 11:08 p.m. Victims: One female, Marquette student. Physical injuries: None. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up property and was not...
