Texas State

Warmer temperatures, rain and then a pretty quick cool down

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy (increasing clouds) along with light winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 50 degrees. Winds: NE 5-10. 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 66/44 degrees. Winds: NW 5-15...
TEXAS STATE
Why the AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable.
ARIZONA STATE
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans...
SEATTLE, WA

