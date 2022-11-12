It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO