Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Jefferson ends the party for Canton South
Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
whbc.com
Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final
It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup
MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
richlandsource.com
Columbus East comes up short in matchup with Steubenville
Steubenville knocked off Columbus East 41-22 on November 12 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Steubenville a 6-0 lead over Columbus East.
richlandsource.com
Instant Classic: Late score sends Columbia past Crestview in regional semifinals
MEDINA — It was everything a regional semifinal game should be and more. Columbia’s Tony Governale shook loose for a 25-yard touchdown run with just 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the third-seeded Raiders rallied for a 12-6 win over No. 2 Crestview in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at frosty Ken Dukes Stadium.
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Danville grinds out close victory over Lucas
Danville derailed Lucas' hopes after a 27-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln overpowers Pickerington Central in thorough fashion
Gahanna Lincoln's river of points eventually washed away Pickerington Central in a 38-14 cavalcade in Ohio high school football action on November 11. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington Central settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Powell Olentangy Liberty overcomes Perrysburg
Powell Olentangy Liberty handed Perrysburg a tough 14-3 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of Perrysburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: New Albany overcomes Upper Arlington
New Albany trucked Upper Arlington on the road to a 20-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. New Albany opened with a 14-7 advantage over Upper Arlington through the first quarter.
Comments / 0