Massillon, OH

richlandsource.com

Jefferson ends the party for Canton South

Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final

It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup

MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Instant Classic: Late score sends Columbia past Crestview in regional semifinals

MEDINA — It was everything a regional semifinal game should be and more. Columbia’s Tony Governale shook loose for a 25-yard touchdown run with just 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the third-seeded Raiders rallied for a 12-6 win over No. 2 Crestview in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game at frosty Ken Dukes Stadium.
COLUMBIANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
COLUMBUS, OH

