ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
skyhinews.com

Officials mark 10 years since Colorado’s historic marijuana vote

Sunday, Nov. 6 marked the 10th anniversary of Colorado’s historic vote to legalize marijuana, establishing a regulated, adult-use cannabis market. Amendment 64 was approved Nov. 6, 2012, and took effect the following month. The citizen-initiated constitutional amendment legalized possession and home cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana for adults 21 and older. It also directed the state legislature to establish a regulatory framework and taxes for adult-use marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Julie McCluskie elected state house speaker

The Colorado House Democrats held a leadership election yesterday at the state capitol and elected Rep. Julie McCluskie as speaker of the house. McCluskie defeated Grand County resident David Buckley in the 2022 race for the District 13 seat, which includes Grand, Jackson, Summit, Park and Lake counties. McCluskie served...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy