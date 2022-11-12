Sunday, Nov. 6 marked the 10th anniversary of Colorado’s historic vote to legalize marijuana, establishing a regulated, adult-use cannabis market. Amendment 64 was approved Nov. 6, 2012, and took effect the following month. The citizen-initiated constitutional amendment legalized possession and home cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana for adults 21 and older. It also directed the state legislature to establish a regulatory framework and taxes for adult-use marijuana.

