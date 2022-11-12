Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Remote workers relocating didn’t create a population surge in Colorado during pandemic
True or false? Colorado attracted a disproportionate number of remote workers leaving behind crowded apartment blocks in San Francisco and New York, resulting in the state’s population surging during the pandemic. The reality is that Colorado’s population rose by only 30,551 in the 12 months through July 1, 2021,...
skyhinews.com
Officials mark 10 years since Colorado’s historic marijuana vote
Sunday, Nov. 6 marked the 10th anniversary of Colorado’s historic vote to legalize marijuana, establishing a regulated, adult-use cannabis market. Amendment 64 was approved Nov. 6, 2012, and took effect the following month. The citizen-initiated constitutional amendment legalized possession and home cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana for adults 21 and older. It also directed the state legislature to establish a regulatory framework and taxes for adult-use marijuana.
skyhinews.com
Julie McCluskie elected state house speaker
The Colorado House Democrats held a leadership election yesterday at the state capitol and elected Rep. Julie McCluskie as speaker of the house. McCluskie defeated Grand County resident David Buckley in the 2022 race for the District 13 seat, which includes Grand, Jackson, Summit, Park and Lake counties. McCluskie served...
Comments / 0