Elk Point, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Sioux Falls Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Elk Point-Jefferson High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Fans head to Vermillion for State Football Championships
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses throughout Vermillion have seen an increase of fans coming into town for the State High School Football Championships. Fans are lining up at the DakotaDome, fans are also packing the restaurants and bars up and down Downtown Vermillion. John Guagliardo with Carey’s Bar says...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Two people are dead following a crash along I90. A broken down bus delays a football game. A 29-year-old man has...
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
KELOLAND TV
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
KELOLAND TV
69-year-old man identified as victim in Lincoln County fatal crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Centerville, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls last Tuesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
Pierre defeats Tea Area, Govs win sixth straight title
The Pierre football team has now won six consecutive 11AA state championships as the Governors secured a 28-20 win over Tea Area on Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
Jefferson rolls Harrisburg, claims first ever state title
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team has claimed the first ever team state championship in school history. In just their second season, the Cavaliers have climbed to the top of 11AAA with a 12-0 season, that concluded Saturday in the DakotaDome with a state championship. Jefferson rolled past Harrisburg in this year’s title […]
KELOLAND TV
Yankton fire crews battle fire near Missouri River
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton. Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around p.m. Sunday. The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook...
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
KELOLAND TV
West Sioux rolls into Iowa 1A State Championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — The West Sioux Football team is heading back to the Iowa 1A State Championship after rolling past Underwood 47-7 in Friday’s semifinals. The Falcons came out of the gates on fire as Brady Lynott took the opening handoff 66 yards for a touchdown to give them an early 7-0 lead.
South Dakota school district adding new high school
The Baltic School District's enrollment is steadily increasing and it will soon have a brand-new high school built onto the current facility.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear starts making snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You won’t hear any complaints about the wintry weather at Great Bear Ski Valley. “Everybody’s been saying, ‘Oh, it’s getting cold.’ I’ve been excited for it,” Snow-making manager Kaleb Recob said. That’s because Recob and Kyle Vanderberg...
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
Elk Point-Jefferson wins first ever state title
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Elk Point-Jefferson football team claimed their first ever state championship on Friday as the Huskies knocked off Winner, 21-14. Elk Point-Jefferson scored the game winning touchdown with less than eight minutes to play in the contest. The play featured a touchdown run from running back Lucas Hueser. The Hueser touchdown […]
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
