Many students have noticed the new fencing now surrounding some of the abandoned Central State Hospital buildings. It has proposed many rumors around GC. Some took it upon themselves to even start a petition to “Stop the Destruction of Historic Central State Hospital Buildings. Milledgeville, Ga.” This could have been an outburst from many students who may have also happened upon Georgia Trust’s list of “places in peril,” where Central State was listed in 2010. After it closed in 2013, it has since been abandoned, resulting in the need for refurbishments.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO