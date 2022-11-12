Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mercer.edu
Why some Mercer student-athletes choose to go to college in their hometown
Not many high school student-athletes go on to play in college, let alone at a Division I university in their hometown. But some at Mercer University have done just that, and these student-athletes say attending college in their hometown has given them both academic and athletic opportunities, as well as a way to be close to the community where they grew up.
mercercluster.com
Bennett Cate and Michelly Pereira crowned Homecoming king and queen
To top off homecoming celebrations this week, Bennett Cate '23 and Michelly Pereira '23 were crowned respectively Homecoming king and queen during halftime at the football game Saturday. Cate of Lambda Chi Alpha is a familiar face on campus as the lone male member of the cheerleading team, and his...
mercercluster.com
Annual Homecoming Lip Sync Competition lively as ever despite weather
QuadWorks continued its tradition of festivities leading up to Homecoming weekend that culminated in the annual lip sync competition Friday night in a Willingham Auditorium packed to the brim. Who won the Lip Sync Competition?. This year in the large bracket, Zeta Phi Beta, Pi Kappa Phi, Alpha Psi Omega...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb and Middle Georgia State University honor veterans at Coleman Hill
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb County joined together with the community to hold a ceremony in honor of our Veterans at Coleman Hill in Downtown Macon. Members of the downtown community braved the rain and, some even arriving early, opened the ceremony with a presentation...
Macon, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
mercercluster.com
Macon Burger Week dazzles Macon for it's fifth year
‘Tis the season for voting, and in addition to the 2022 Midterm Elections, you can cast your vote for the best burger in Macon. The fifth annual Macon Burger Week returned Nov. 7-13 and offered interesting takes on the original all-American burger. Macon Burger Week was founded in 2018 by...
Rodeo event held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Saddle up Central Georgia, because the "Southeastern Showdown" of rodeo events was held on Sunday in Perry. The Georgia High School Rodeo Association had information about the event on their website, and both high school and junior high students could sign up to participate. Contestants could...
City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
bobcatmultimedia.com
Bye Bye Central State
Many students have noticed the new fencing now surrounding some of the abandoned Central State Hospital buildings. It has proposed many rumors around GC. Some took it upon themselves to even start a petition to “Stop the Destruction of Historic Central State Hospital Buildings. Milledgeville, Ga.” This could have been an outburst from many students who may have also happened upon Georgia Trust’s list of “places in peril,” where Central State was listed in 2010. After it closed in 2013, it has since been abandoned, resulting in the need for refurbishments.
Georgia National Fairgrounds brings antique agriculture show to Perry this weekend
PERRY, Ga. — It's not quite "farm-to-table" -- think of this weekend more like farming entertainment. Saturday, dozens of folks will show off their rusty wheels and gearshifts in the Antique Agriculture show. A good many are farmers, but Greg Lang never worked the land and his big fire-powered...
Some Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning items deferred ahead of meeting
MACON, Ga. — Looking ahead to Monday, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning was set to have a packed agenda - but some items have already been deferred. Some of these include a massive logistics center that was proposed for Cavalier Drive, which would be next to the Mount de Sales athletic fields.
Saint Peter AME Church hosts thanksgiving giveaway to help families in need
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and one church in Fort Valley is taking action to make sure that everyone has a thanksgiving meal on their table this year. Saint Peter AME Church loaded up bags of non perishable food on Saturday morning as part...
'I try to serve the people and give my best': Houston County elementary school celebrates active military and veterans
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans Day is a day to remember the active military and veterans who have fought to serve our country. Students and staff at David A. Perdue Elementary school held a celebration for the men and women who have served. One special guest honored was Houston...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins appoints Interim City Administrator
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins appointed an ‘Interim City Administrator.’. James Dodson worked for the city for 26-years before retiring in 2016. He worked for the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years. Mayor Larhonda Patrick called Dodson a well respected leader and...
'It's in God's hands now': Warner Robins officials discuss opening hub for homeless in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s estimated that Warner Robins has about 150 people that are living on the streets. The city is moving forward with efforts on helping their homeless population. For the first time, the city could create its own hub and shelter for those in need.
Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13
Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Henry Board of Commissioners
Some schedule changes have been announced regarding Henry County Board of Commissioners meetings during the next month. The board’s regular meeting for November 15 has been canceled, and the next meeting is set for Tuesday, November 29, at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 140 Henry Parkway in McDonough. This meeting is being convened in lieu of the first regular meeting of December, which would ordinarily have taken place December 6.
41nbc.com
Actress attends Black Panther 2 screening in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tubman Museum sponsored a special screening this Friday morning of Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever and the audience got to meet a special guest. Aba Arthur is an actress and writer. She has been featured in several film, television, and theatre productions and appears...
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
wgxa.tv
Search underway for escaped Macon inmate
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
