Naples man killed after crashing into utility pole

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was killed after veering off the road and crashing into a utility pole in North Naples Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 5:40 p.m., the 60-year-old man was headed south in his pickup truck on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue, when he lost control of the truck. The truck veered off of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under investigation at this time.