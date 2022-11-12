ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50

Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Loudwire

Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle

Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
guitar.com

Ozzy reveals he “wasn’t really in love with” Black Sabbath’s final album

Ozzy Osbourne has no intention of rehashing Black Sabbath music, but would be open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future. On the latest edition of Sirius XM’s Ozzy Speaks‘ radio show, via Blabbermouth, the Prince of Darkness emphatically told co-host Billy Morrison, “No, not more Black Sabbath. But I wouldn’t say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I’m into now.”
Louder

A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde has been using YouTube guitar lessons to learn Dimebag's parts for Pantera's upcoming tour

Zakk Wylde says he’s been using YouTube guitar lessons to learn some of Dimebag Darrell’s parts for Pantera’s upcoming shows. The Black Label Society leader – who announced he’d be filling Dimebag’s gargantuan shoes for Pantera’s forthcoming tour back in July – explains his contemporary approach to rehearsing for the shows in a new interview with Ola Englund.
