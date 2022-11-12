Ozzy Osbourne has no intention of rehashing Black Sabbath music, but would be open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future. On the latest edition of Sirius XM’s Ozzy Speaks‘ radio show, via Blabbermouth, the Prince of Darkness emphatically told co-host Billy Morrison, “No, not more Black Sabbath. But I wouldn’t say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I’m into now.”

4 DAYS AGO