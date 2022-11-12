Read full article on original website
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
DeSantis hasn't made any announcement regarding a presidential run but hasn't ruled it out either. Trump is expected to announce his campaign Tuesday.
ATLANTA — Republicans won every other statewide election in Georgia earlier this week – except for a U.S. Senate seat. Incumbent Raphael Warnock got more votes than any other Democrat candidate in the state, falling less than a percentage point shy of defeating Republican Herschel Walker. But neither candidate received the required 50% plus 1 vote needed to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
