These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Phyllis Silverberg, 87, Died; “She loved Westport and all she found there.”
Phyllis Silverberg loved living in Westport. When her husband Mort left Xerox to start a new job at Pitney Bowes in 1985, they relocated from Rochester, New York and have been continually delighted by the area ever since. They rapidly built a large circle of new friends. Phyllis loved living close to her sister Arlene Suchotliff and her family. She swapped her career as an elementary school teacher for a one as a corporate research librarian at Gartner group. She was an intelligent woman with technical skills far ahead of her time, and ability to search online databases long before Google was legendary. Her calendar was always filled: talks at Westport Public Library, theater performances to attend from NYC to New Haven, bridge and mah-jongg games, dinner dates with friends. They went to the beach and traveled the world. She was brilliant and independent. She loved Westport and all she found there.
sheltonherald.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
boropark24.com
“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats
Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
newcanaanite.com
‘We Could Not Accommodate Those Students’: NCPS Projected To Welcome Largest-Ever Kindergarten Class in 2026
Based on the number of babies born to New Canaan families last year, the public schools are poised in the 2026-27 academic year to welcome a kindergarten class larger than the district’s facilities currently can handle, officials say. New Canaan’s 201 known “live births” in 2021, added to the...
Interview with Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
Interview with Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons about Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare.
Power & Politics Full Show: Democrats hold onto statewide power, but Republicans make inroads after midterm
News 12's Jonathan Gordon is joined by former Tuckahoe Village Trustee Margaret Coleman and Republican Assemblyman-elect Matt Slate for an analysis of the midterm election results.
Winner still not declared between Republican Marc Molinaro, Democrat Josh Riley in closely watched NY-19 race
No winner was declared in the race between Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley.
Derby official’s role in Jan. 6 riots questioned
Derby's mayor dismissed news that alder Gino DiGiovanni Jr. entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but a nonpartisan group called it problematic.
westportlocal.com
Mimi Dimeling Girard, 84, Died; Former Westport Teacher
Madeline (Mimi) Dimeling Girard, age 84, recently of Long Island, NY, passed away on 9/13/2022. Mimi was born on 6/21/1938, a day she insisted meant that summer could start. This is probably how her fervent interest in plants started. Mimi met Lucien Girard III at Penn State University where they...
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
ctexaminer.com
An Open Letter to the Residents of Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam
Here are the results, by town, of yesterday’s election (Be sure to check the “Select Election” box at. In my gratitude over being re-elected, I want to make a few observations. To everyone who came out to vote — you are democracy in action. To those...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Laundromat Fire
2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton union workers demand Lauretti end contract stalemate
SHELTON — City workers with Teamsters Local 145, joined by fellow Teamsters and supporters, gathered in front of City Hall Thursday, calling on the administration to finally agree on a new contract. Members and supporters carried signs reading “City Workers Deserve to Retire with Dignity,” “Essential Workers Deserve Respect,”...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Westport teacher fired for 'inappropriate comments' made in hidden camera video
WESTPORT, Conn. — A teacher at a Westport school was fired after a hidden camera video after a hidden camera posted online revealed him making "inappropriate comments" about his students. FOX61 obtained a letter sent home to the Green Farms Academy community, that was sent to students and families...
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be
I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
