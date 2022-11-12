ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phyllis Silverberg, 87, Died; “She loved Westport and all she found there.”

Phyllis Silverberg loved living in Westport. When her husband Mort left Xerox to start a new job at Pitney Bowes in 1985, they relocated from Rochester, New York and have been continually delighted by the area ever since. They rapidly built a large circle of new friends. Phyllis loved living close to her sister Arlene Suchotliff and her family. She swapped her career as an elementary school teacher for a one as a corporate research librarian at Gartner group. She was an intelligent woman with technical skills far ahead of her time, and ability to search online databases long before Google was legendary. Her calendar was always filled: talks at Westport Public Library, theater performances to attend from NYC to New Haven, bridge and mah-jongg games, dinner dates with friends. They went to the beach and traveled the world. She was brilliant and independent. She loved Westport and all she found there.
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats

Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
Mimi Dimeling Girard, 84, Died; Former Westport Teacher

Madeline (Mimi) Dimeling Girard, age 84, recently of Long Island, NY, passed away on 9/13/2022. Mimi was born on 6/21/1938, a day she insisted meant that summer could start. This is probably how her fervent interest in plants started. Mimi met Lucien Girard III at Penn State University where they...
Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
Shelton union workers demand Lauretti end contract stalemate

SHELTON — City workers with Teamsters Local 145, joined by fellow Teamsters and supporters, gathered in front of City Hall Thursday, calling on the administration to finally agree on a new contract. Members and supporters carried signs reading “City Workers Deserve to Retire with Dignity,” “Essential Workers Deserve Respect,”...
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race

WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be

I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
