FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFYR-TV
Schuster’s 3 TDs lead North Dakota past South Dakota, 28-19
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two-yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting...
newsdakota.com
Final Game of the Season for Viking Football Today
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Today marks the end of the Valley City State University Viking football season, as they meet their rivals in Fargo. The Vikings travel to the Fargodome to face Mayville State in the regular season finale. The two teams collaborated to move the game to Fargo. VCSU...
Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title
The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU LB Logan Kopp Discusses Making An Impact Early In His Bison Career
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with Redshirt Freshman LB Logan Kopp. They discussed his early impacts on the Bison defense and previewed the Southern Illinois game.
lakesarearadio.net
Lynnsey Machakaire Named Section 8AAA Volleyball Coach of the Year
(KDLM) – Laker Volleyball head coach Lynnsey Machakaire has been named the Section 8AAA Coach of the Year. Under Machakaire, the Lakers won 18 regular season matches and earned the top seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, and made the State Tournament for the first time in program history. The Lakers won 23 consecutive sets to start the season and were a perfect 9-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse this season.
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday
(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
kvrr.com
Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. It...
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
fargomonthly.com
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
kfgo.com
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
kfgo.com
Emergency personnel respond to multiple icy road-related accidents in F-M metro Monday
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities on both sides of the Minnesota and North Dakota border in the F-M metro are warning drivers to buckle up, slow down, and skip the cruise control this morning after responding to a number of accidents in the area. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
