ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy