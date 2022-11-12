ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andale, KS

Local podcast host pleads guilty to multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

By Marc Jacobs
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQYik_0j82LfGY00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man known for hosting a leadership podcast has pled guilty to 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1qDi_0j82LfGY00
Richard Rierson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Rierson, 53, of Andale, pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 8.

Rierson was arrested on May 26 . At the time, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSN News that the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.

Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury

The complaint alleged that on 14 occasions, Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Rierson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child is collecting for children in need around the world. Donors can prepare shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. Click here for a step-by-step guide on How to Pack a Shoebox. The boxes can be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

I-135 roadwork will reduce lanes, speed in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, drivers on I-135 in Newton will have to slow down and share one lane. This is because the Kansas Department of Transportation is starting an almost two-month-long bridge project. KDOT says the project will be in the southbound and northbound lanes between the U.S. Highway 50 […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy