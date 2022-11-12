Local podcast host pleads guilty to multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man known for hosting a leadership podcast has pled guilty to 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Richard Rierson, 53, of Andale, pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 8.
Rierson was arrested on May 26 . At the time, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSN News that the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
The complaint alleged that on 14 occasions, Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Rierson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21.
