As part of Bridgeport’s Art Trail held this weekend, Miggs Burroughs was asked to curate an exhibit at the Metro Art Studios at 345 Railroad Avenue. Titled “Subject Matter”, the show is comprised of pieces in a variety of media by artists including Erica Katz, Sue Benton, Jay Petrow and Miggs Burroughs, all from Westport, and Vincent Calenzo from Norwalk. The opening reception on Saturday drew a large crowd who also had the opportunity to visit other artists’ studios in the building as part of the art walk, which continues Sunday from 10 to 5. For more info visit metroartstudios.com.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO