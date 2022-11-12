ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

“Subject Matter” Attracts Crowds, And Celebrities, at Metro Art Studios

As part of Bridgeport’s Art Trail held this weekend, Miggs Burroughs was asked to curate an exhibit at the Metro Art Studios at 345 Railroad Avenue. Titled “Subject Matter”, the show is comprised of pieces in a variety of media by artists including Erica Katz, Sue Benton, Jay Petrow and Miggs Burroughs, all from Westport, and Vincent Calenzo from Norwalk. The opening reception on Saturday drew a large crowd who also had the opportunity to visit other artists’ studios in the building as part of the art walk, which continues Sunday from 10 to 5. For more info visit metroartstudios.com.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
“I am humbled by your support” says Judge Lisa Wexler

Thank you for your resounding vote of confidence in me during this election. I am humbled by your support, and very happy to be re-elected as your Probate Judge for the next four years. As you may know, the position places me in the most intimate of family situations, when...
WESTPORT, CT
Staples Wreckers Hold On to Defeat Ridgefield 14-11

Staples High School pulled out a close win last night against Ridgefield High School 14-11. The game was a defensive struggle against high powered offenses. Ridgefield held the Wreckers scoreless until the very end of the first half when Staples QB Caleb Smith rushed for 2 touchdowns providing the margin of difference for the Wreckers providing the margin of difference for the Wreckers. Photos By J.C. Martin For WestportLocalPress.com Click on an image to enlarge and open gallery.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Staples Girls Soccer Romps Over Greenwich In State Tournament Opener, 5-0.

After receiving a bye for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference state tournament opening round, the Wreckers girls faced off against the Cardinals of Greenwich yesterday at home. Said Coach Barry Beattie "Great performance for Staples against a tough Greenwich team" The first half saw possessions go back and forth continuously...
GREENWICH, CT

