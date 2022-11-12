Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd Annual Dia-BEAT IT Diabetes 5K Run/Fun Walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2nd Annual Dia-BEAT IT diabetes 5K Run/Fun Walk is coming up this Saturday at Tricentennial Park. Ayla Goodson is a Type 1 Diabetic and the Founder/Creator. She founded Gemini Studioz Empowerment to hep engage the community, bring an awareness to health and fitness, and to serve others. Click on the link to learn more.
WALA-TV FOX10
“The Return -- Returning to our Roots”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s an event to help restore parts of Africatown. TIME: 4 TO 7PM Meet and greet 4 to 5, 5pm to 7pm Program. Purpose: Raising funds to restore the Flags at the Africatown cemetery and designing and building a memorial garden. To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-return-tickets-440601499947. For...
WALA-TV FOX10
Red Carpet Party culminates 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Fairhope took a trip to the cinemas for the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival’s Red Carpet Party Saturday. Entering the party on a red carpet, festivalgoers got to enjoy drinks, food and live music from Journey 2 Mars, all while enjoying local short films.
WALA-TV FOX10
38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
Creating Holiday Hospitality Hot Spots in your home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There are several spaces in the home we can all prepare for holiday guests. Closets by Design is here to help!. Krystal Blaydes shares how you can organize hot spots in your home ahead of your holiday gathering. For more information you can call 1-800-BY-DESIGN or online...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mix 99.9 ‘flips the switch’ to Christmas music
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It might not be December, but its Christmas time all the time on one radio station in Mobile. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand Friday for Mix 99.9′s “Flipping the Switch,” kicking off a time-honored tradition of playing round-the-clock Christmas music. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
thebamabuzz.com
7 events in Mobile to make your holiday season merry & bright
Can you hear the jingle bells? ‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and Mobile is ho-ho-hosting the most delightful events in Alabama. From a magical holiday light display to digging into the world’s largest MoonPie cake, you’ll want to grab your friends + family and mark your calendars.
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
WALA-TV FOX10
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week. U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL. Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile,...
cohaitungchi.com
Play at the Beach in Gulf Shores
Have you been daydreaming about sugar-white sand and sparkling blue water? Does the thought of perfect weather and endless relaxation appeal to you? It’s time for your next trip to the beaches in Gulf Shores! Pristine, unspoiled, and still relatively undiscovered by the masses, our Gulf Shores, Alabama beaches are some of the most beautiful beaches in the country; once you visit, we think you’ll agree. Are you ready for your next trip to paradise? Read on to learn what sets these gorgeous stretches of shoreline apart from all the rest!
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Parks and Rec hosts youth basketball clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile hosted its annual youth basketball clinic at the Harmon Community Center. The clinic was held to kick off the 2022-2023 youth basketball season. Young athletes had the chance to improve their skills on the court. City of Mobile Sports Coordinator Marcus Fluker...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WALA-TV FOX10
Drug Education Council holds 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization, Drug Education Council held its 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley. Disc golf amateurs and pros alike, came out to support. Discs were flying across the course to help fight the use of drugs and honor lost, loved ones. “It’s a really...
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Atmore Advance
World’s Toughest Mudder being held
People from all over the globe are competing in the World’s Toughest Mudder (WTM) off Ewing Farm Road in Atmore today and tomorrow. The WTM is a 24-hour extreme endurance experience, where participants complete a 5-mile loop as many times as possible until Sunday at noon. The course is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold start to Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures sitting in the mid 30s as of 5 a.m. for most spots. Bundle up tight!. Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a Gulf Low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Signature Salads with Salad Station
The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
