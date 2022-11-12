Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Honors its Vets; Adds Names to Wall
EL CENTRO — Gunshots rang out and gray smoke wafted through the air from the rifles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 Honor Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony opened...
calexicochronicle.com
Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year
BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
El Centro celebrates Veterans Day
The City of El Centro celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony that invited many veterans. The post El Centro celebrates Veterans Day appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release. The post YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation appeared first on KYMA.
News-Medical.net
Sick profit: Investigating private equity’s stealthy takeover of health care across cities and specialties
Two-year-old Zion Gastelum died just days after dentists performed root canals and put crowns on six baby teeth at a clinic affiliated with a private equity firm. His parents sued the Kool Smiles dental clinic in Yuma, Arizona, and its private equity investor, FFL Partners. They argued the procedures were done needlessly, in keeping with a corporate strategy to maximize profits by overtreating kids from lower-income families enrolled in Medicaid. Zion died after being diagnosed with "brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen," according to the lawsuit.
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally.
holtvilletribune.com
2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting
CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
kyma.com
Arizona governor’s race still too close to call
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
thedesertreview.com
Super Bowl Sunday murder suspect back in court
EL CENTRO — Irma Magana, a suspect in connection to the alleged Super Bowl weekend homicide of Daniella Gonzalez was present in court for a pre-trial & setting of jury Wednesday, October 19 at the Imperial County Superior Court House of El Centro. During court, all parties agreed to...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Vincent Memorial Catholic soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0