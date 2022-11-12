ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By

BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Honors its Vets; Adds Names to Wall

EL CENTRO — Gunshots rang out and gray smoke wafted through the air from the rifles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 Honor Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony opened...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year

BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
News-Medical.net

Sick profit: Investigating private equity’s stealthy takeover of health care across cities and specialties

Two-year-old Zion Gastelum died just days after dentists performed root canals and put crowns on six baby teeth at a clinic affiliated with a private equity firm. His parents sued the Kool Smiles dental clinic in Yuma, Arizona, and its private equity investor, FFL Partners. They argued the procedures were done needlessly, in keeping with a corporate strategy to maximize profits by overtreating kids from lower-income families enrolled in Medicaid. Zion died after being diagnosed with "brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen," according to the lawsuit.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
kyma.com

Arizona governor’s race still too close to call

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
ARIZONA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Super Bowl Sunday murder suspect back in court

EL CENTRO — Irma Magana, a suspect in connection to the alleged Super Bowl weekend homicide of Daniella Gonzalez was present in court for a pre-trial & setting of jury Wednesday, October 19 at the Imperial County Superior Court House of El Centro. During court, all parties agreed to...
BRAWLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Brawley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Vincent Memorial Catholic soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
BRAWLEY, CA

