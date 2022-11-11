ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

Tomasek Earns Fourth MAC Player of the Week Honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Nov. 14. It marks the fourth time in his career he has garnered the accolade, all of which have come during the current campaign. He is the first Eastern Michigan player to earn player of the week accolades four times in a season since the 2018 campaign when former punter Jake Julien did so five times in 13 weeks of play.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Defensive Effort Leads Eastern Michigan Over SIU-Edwardsville, 71-62

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team held Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to just 35.7 percent shooting from the field on the way to a 71-62 win against the Cougars on the road Sunday, Nov. 13 inside the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center located in Edwardsville, Ill.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Basketball Set For Road Contest at Bradley

GAME #3 - EASTERN MICHIGAN at BRADLEY. Date Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) PEORIA, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team returns to action Tuesday, Nov. 15, as the Eagles are set to face the Bradley University Braves (1-1) inside Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. The first "true" road game of the 2022-23 campaign for the Eagles (1-1) is set to tip at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) and is part of the 2022 Cancun Challenge.
PEORIA, IL
emueagles.com

EMU's Graduation Success Rate Equals an All-Time High

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – — Eastern Michigan University Athletics has continued its standards for academic excellence, tying its highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history in the latest report released by the NCAA Tuesday, Nov. 15. EMU posted an overall GSR of 87, the mark tied the...
YPSILANTI, MI
whbc.com

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
13abc.com

TPD finds female shot inside residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
CLEVELAND, OH
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren

Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
CLEVELAND, OH

