ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, NEV. — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand Monday at the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand at the downtown Los Angeles courtroom before a lunch break, becoming the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to testify at the former movie magnate's trial.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WRAL News

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, CONN. — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially...
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy