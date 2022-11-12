Read full article on original website
Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes...
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, NEV. — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand Monday at the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand at the downtown Los Angeles courtroom before a lunch break, becoming the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to testify at the former movie magnate's trial.
'Ramifications are substantial.' How Republicans gained a lasting grip on the NC Supreme Court
North Carolina Republicans elected a new U.S. Senator and captured a supermajority in the state Senate. They strengthened their majority in the state House and expanded the number of GOP sheriffs in North Carolina’s 100 counties. But the biggest and longest-lasting impacts of Tuesday’s elections will be felt at...
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and...
N.C. attorney general hails $391.5M settlement with Google over data privacy
Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. North Carolina is among the states involved in the case and in a statement Attorney General Josh Stein saluted the...
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, KY. — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will convince...
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, CONN. — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially...
