That’s it for the Astros

OPINION — The Houston Astros (my second-favorite Major League Baseball team) secured their first World Series title since 2017 last weekend by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win four games to two. Here is a look at the team from A to Z, with emphasis on the Series.
Report: Astros' Bill Firkus running free-agent negotiations

While the Houston Astros are currently without a general manager, senior director of baseball operations Bill Firkus is reportedly handling negotiations with free agents, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The reigning champs parted ways with GM James Click after the executive rejected a one-year contract to remain with the...
