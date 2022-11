The Broncos offense showed signs of improvement in London two weeks ago, scoring three touchdowns for only the second time this season. Quarterback Russell Wilson is also finally starting to look healthy, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. But Titans running back Derrick Henry is on a tear, rushing for over 100 yards in his last five games. And it looks like quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return for injury. It may not be a flashy offense, but Henry and the Titans get the job done.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO