Nashville, TN

wvlt.tv

Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs to ‘Rocky Top’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social Media star, Zeb Ross, was asked to be a surprise dancer at this year’s Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. He and his wife, Ashley, are still in disbelief. “They wanted it to be a surprise, so when they started up Rocky Top and...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Acclaimed NYC Restaurateur to Open Italian Restaurant in Nashville’s Gulch Neighborhood

After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Opening on November 17 in The Gulch at 211 12th Avenue South, the restaurant is named after the Italian word for “the place” and focuses on upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Scotto’s signature Mediterranean flair and five-star service.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Sitting on a Heavily Wooded Lot with a Gorgeous View, Stunning Soft Contemporary House in Nashville, TN Lists for $3.199M

The House in Nashville has a main level master, secondary bedroom, and office along with all the elegant modern touches, now available for sale. This home located at 6523 Currywood Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,776 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville

Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County

5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County. Brentwood TN, Entertainment, Events, Events, Franklin TN, Music, Shopping, Shopping, Visit. Looking for something to do this week in Franklin and Williamson County? We have you covered with some event recommendations (Nov. 14-20)! Whether you’re looking to learn something new or have some holiday fun, you will want to add these selections to your agenda.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!

In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
Nashville, TN

