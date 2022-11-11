Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Foreigner ‘farewell’ tour to make Nashville stop in 2023
The '80s rock band Foreigner is going on one last tour, making a stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheatre in July 2023.
Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs to ‘Rocky Top’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social Media star, Zeb Ross, was asked to be a surprise dancer at this year’s Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. He and his wife, Ashley, are still in disbelief. “They wanted it to be a surprise, so when they started up Rocky Top and...
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
Acclaimed NYC Restaurateur to Open Italian Restaurant in Nashville’s Gulch Neighborhood
After 29 years at Fresco by Scotto, famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto has moved to Nashville to start his first solo venture, Luogo. Opening on November 17 in The Gulch at 211 12th Avenue South, the restaurant is named after the Italian word for “the place” and focuses on upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Scotto’s signature Mediterranean flair and five-star service.
Sitting on a Heavily Wooded Lot with a Gorgeous View, Stunning Soft Contemporary House in Nashville, TN Lists for $3.199M
The House in Nashville has a main level master, secondary bedroom, and office along with all the elegant modern touches, now available for sale. This home located at 6523 Currywood Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,776 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville
Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County
5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County. Brentwood TN, Entertainment, Events, Events, Franklin TN, Music, Shopping, Shopping, Visit. Looking for something to do this week in Franklin and Williamson County? We have you covered with some event recommendations (Nov. 14-20)! Whether you’re looking to learn something new or have some holiday fun, you will want to add these selections to your agenda.
What happened to the pink building on West End? It's being replaced
Emma's Flowers and Gifts is being torn down and replaced with a 27 story mixed use development. Joy's Flowers and Rotier's Restaurant were also recently torn down.
Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!
In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
Desiree Gilliam Wanted for Failure to Appear
November 14, 2022 – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Desiree Gilliam who is wanted for failure to appear. Contact Deputy Hopper at (615)740-4870 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
