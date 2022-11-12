Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Forest Park's New Hammock Garden Came Via Kirkwood Teen
Zachary Noland, 17, spent 110 hours bringing the project to fruition
KMOV
KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
Urban League to offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals in St. Louis
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to families in need ahead of the holiday.
KMOV
Businesses, residents prepare as CITYPARK set to open to fans Wednesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen president
Democrat Megan Green was the big winner in the race to be president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, but she may face a challenge from a fellow Democrat in just a few months. Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen …. Democrat Megan Green was the...
FOX2now.com
Break in update (Owner interview)
Break in update (Owner interview) Break in update (Owner interview) Break in update (Owner interview) Operation Food Search, Schnucks partner to pass out …. On a chilly fall Friday, cars are lining up outside Operation Food Search in Overland. Girls Inc. St. Louis held annual ‘Strong, smart, …. Girls...
'I think it'll be a struggle': Central VPA students, staff start virtually Monday
ST. LOUIS — Monday marks the first time students and staff will be back to learning and teaching, since the deadly shooting on Oct. 24. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will return to class via virtual learning on Nov. 14. One CVPA student shared his worries and thoughts about heading back to school with 5 On Your Side.
St. Louis area nonprofits ask for community's help during cold months
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area nonprofits are pleading for the community's help, now that the temperatures outside have drastically dropped. The bitter cold on Saturday afternoon came faster than many anticipated, including Michael Robinson, City Hope St. Louis CEO and Founder. "Totally didn't expect it, but surprise, it's...
Burglary at Ford Elementary School
An apparent burglary took place at Ford Elementary School early Monday morning.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
FOX2now.com
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall. More St. Louis businesses broken into, including …. The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses...
9-year-old cancer patient will give Musial Award to a former World Series hero
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A friendship of kindness and compassion will be honored in November at the Musial Awards in downtown St. Louis. The Musial Awards, named for Hall of Fame baseball player Stan Musial, shine a light on sportsmanship, generosity and humanity through athletics. And this year, 9-year-old Chloe...
Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season
ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
Veterans in St. Louis area are getting free home repairs
For the owner of a north St. Louis County home, a leaky roof led to a conversation, an application, and some much-needed home repairs.
KSDK
Smash-and-grabs continue at several St. Louis businesses
Businesses in north and south St. Louis, the Central West End and even downtown have all been hit. Smash-and-grabs continue all around the area.
Break-in at a closed St. Louis store
Another break-in, but this time in Normandy at Cluster Buster Sweet Treats on South Florissant Road.
Comments / 0