Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
Percentages: FG .467, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson...
Porterville Recorder
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51
Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70
LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47
STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62
UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Chicago 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98. PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 4-12...
Porterville Recorder
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47
ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103
Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
Metro News
Bridgeport rushes for 373 yards, advances past Cabell Midland 41-13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and the Indians ran for 373 yards in a 41-13 win over Cabell Midland in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs at Wayne Jamison Field. The Indians extended their streak of state quarterfinal appearances to a...
2022-2023 Waterloo girls basketball preview
Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Waterloo girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach Kevin Longanecker):. Head Coach: Kevin Longanecker (9th season) 2021-2022 Record: 20-2 (14-0 MVAC Scarlet Tier) Returning Letterwinners (6): Abby Mazur, Rose Couts, Jewel Lilley, Kaira English, Lilly Foster, Kaylee Webb. Letterwinners Lost (0): None.
