Fairfield, CA

FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
FLORIDA STATE
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

Percentages: FG .467, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson...
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51

Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
ITTA BENA, MS
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
CHENEY, WA
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
BOZEMAN, MT
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70

LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
STANFORD, CA
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62

UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Denver 126, Chicago 103

Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98. PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 4-12...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47

ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
TEMPE, AZ
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
Bridgeport rushes for 373 yards, advances past Cabell Midland 41-13

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and the Indians ran for 373 yards in a 41-13 win over Cabell Midland in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs at Wayne Jamison Field. The Indians extended their streak of state quarterfinal appearances to a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
2022-2023 Waterloo girls basketball preview

Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Waterloo girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach Kevin Longanecker):. Head Coach: Kevin Longanecker (9th season) 2021-2022 Record: 20-2 (14-0 MVAC Scarlet Tier) Returning Letterwinners (6): Abby Mazur, Rose Couts, Jewel Lilley, Kaira English, Lilly Foster, Kaylee Webb. Letterwinners Lost (0): None.
WATERLOO, OH

