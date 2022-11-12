VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.

