Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
Not for the faint of heart: Hamilton Badin topples Wapakoneta
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hamilton Badin's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Wapakoneta in Ohio high school football on November 11. Hamilton Badin jumped in front of Wapakoneta 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills
Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
Antwerp narrowly edges Gibsonburg in tight triumph
Antwerp edged Gibsonburg 35-27 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Antwerp and Gibsonburg settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.
Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker
FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. GALLERY: Columbus Grove 14, Col. Crawford 7 (OT) Columbus Grove...
No pain, no gain: Powell Olentangy Liberty overcomes Perrysburg
Powell Olentangy Liberty handed Perrysburg a tough 14-3 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of Perrysburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Gallery: Colonel Crawford Vs Columbus Grove Division VI, Regional 22 semifinals
Columbus Grove defeated Colonel Crawford, 14-17 in overtime, Saturday night in the Division VI, Regional 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. (Photos by Daniel Melograna)
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cincinnati Country Day stonewalls Ottawa-Glandorf
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cincinnati Country Day shutout Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
No mercy: Liberty Center shuts down Coldwater in defensive masterpiece
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Coldwater as it was blanked 34-0 by Liberty Center in an Ohio high school football matchup. Liberty Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Coldwater through the first quarter.
Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening. Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior...
utrockets.com
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Attica Raceway Park Recognizes Three Season Champions
ATTICA, Ohio — After a slow start to the season with numerous rain-outs, Attica Raceway Park held a total of 18 events in 2022. Listed below are the top 10 in the track points for the Callie‘s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
UAB falls to Toledo in inaugural Barstool Sports Invitational
It was certainly a tale of two halves for the UAB basketball team. The Blazers shot out to a double-digit lead in the first half but got loose with the ball in the second in falling 93-85 to Toledo in the Barstool Sports Invitational, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
