ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomdale, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Antwerp narrowly edges Gibsonburg in tight triumph

Antwerp edged Gibsonburg 35-27 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Antwerp and Gibsonburg settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.
GIBSONBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker

FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. GALLERY: Columbus Grove 14, Col. Crawford 7 (OT) Columbus Grove...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Colonel Crawford on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
TOLEDO, OH
sprintcarandmidget.com

Attica Raceway Park Recognizes Three Season Champions

ATTICA, Ohio — After a slow start to the season with numerous rain-outs, Attica Raceway Park held a total of 18 events in 2022. Listed below are the top 10 in the track points for the Callie‘s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.
ATTICA, OH
Lima News

Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
AL.com

UAB falls to Toledo in inaugural Barstool Sports Invitational

It was certainly a tale of two halves for the UAB basketball team. The Blazers shot out to a double-digit lead in the first half but got loose with the ball in the second in falling 93-85 to Toledo in the Barstool Sports Invitational, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy