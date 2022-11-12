Boy charged with DUI in two-car crash that killed teenager in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a boy was driving under the influence when an SUV hit a car, killing the teenage driver of the car.

The Arlington County Police Department said it happened at Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard in Rock Spring around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

When emergency workers first got there, they found an empty SUV on fire. The SUV and a car had collided. The driver of the car, a boy, still was inside it, unconscious. He died at the site of the crash.

Investigators believe the driver was trying to make a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive when the SUV hit the car at a high rate of speed. Police took the driver of the SUV into custody on the scene. They think alcohol was a factor in the crash, which prompted the charge of DUI/Involuntary Manslaughter against the boy who was driving the SUV. He was in a juvenile detention center Friday.

The Arlington County Police Department asked anyone who has information that could contribute to the investigation to contact Detective S. Whalin at swhalin@arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4159. People also can share information anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

