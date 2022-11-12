ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
THV11

Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
KTLO

Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas

All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live

Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
