5newsonline.com
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom
ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Capitol View: Reviewing the winning lineup from Election Day and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.
Election Day is fast behind Arkansas and the dust has settled. Looking at the midterm winners is the focus of this Sunday’s Capitol View.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during an October debate. The Republican governor-elect named her transition team on Thursday. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
Kait 8
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass will serve as executive director of her transition into office. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa Hutchinson. According to Sanders’ campaign team on Thursday,...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins
Hutchinson's tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their team with shirts and gear featuring the Tigers' colors and the Razorbacks' colors.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers: Do You Qualify?
American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.
KTLO
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas
All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
Arkansas schools get letter grades for 2022
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas schools received letter grades for the first time in three years after the state put them on pause during the pandemic. The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) released the letter grade report and ‘Every Student Succeeds Act’ (ESSA) school index scores this week. According to the department, fewer schools in the […]
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly one-third Arkansas’ 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring. 32% of schools, about 338 of them, are receiving these low grades. This is compared to […]
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
