Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida man, 19, dies after shooting at high school football game

ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is grieving after a shooting killed a 19-year-old man at the end of a high school football game on Saturday night in Orlando, police said. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith announced during a news conference Saturday night that four suspects — including a juvenile who was armed — were in custody.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL

