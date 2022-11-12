Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
Trooper and another driver hurt in crash on State Road 535 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A state trooper and another driver are hurt after an Orange County crash Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on State Road 535 and Vineland Avenue. A Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the Interstate 4...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
5 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. Two Orange County residents die in hurricane-related incident. Orange County Animal Services says thanks for a great 2022.
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
Volusia County officials: Beach post-hurricanes will ‘look different than it has in the past’
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Back-to-back hurricanes have hurt Volusia County’s hotel and hospitality industry. Several sea walls damaged during Hurricane Ian did not hold up during Hurricane Nicole. Now, some hotels and condo complexes may never reopen. Several hotels had to be evacuated during the hurricane, with the...
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange. Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter. He stated, “One day my name and face will be all...
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
WESH
Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
Click10.com
Florida man, 19, dies after shooting at high school football game
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is grieving after a shooting killed a 19-year-old man at the end of a high school football game on Saturday night in Orlando, police said. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith announced during a news conference Saturday night that four suspects — including a juvenile who was armed — were in custody.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
‘We didn’t think it would be this bad’: Beachfront homes in small Florida community washed away by Hurricane Nicole
CNN — Trip Valigorsky’s beachfront home in a tight-knit community in Volusia County, Florida had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week, as the dangerous storm surge and powerful winds caused by Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida. “This home was...
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
click orlando
3 girls cause more than $350K in damage to Volusia business, sheriff’s office says
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three girls caused more than $350,000 in damage to a business Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The girls, ranging from age 12 to 13, vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, which was still under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole, deputies said.
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
Comments / 0