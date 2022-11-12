Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
Viewership Information For Young Rock And NJPW On AXS, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 12, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.331 million viewers on 111/11, down from last week's 1.795 million viewers. The 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo stayed. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Friday, November 3...
WWE, AEW Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana's Return
It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo On 11/11/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one drew 2.134 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.095 This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 1.970 viewers in preliminary viewership.
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Questions SmackDown Match Placement
The Usos officially made history today by becoming the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, which is something they secured by beating the former record holders The New Day on "WWE SmackDown" last week. However, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas questioned whether that match should have closed the show instead of opening it during his latest "Reffin Rant" because "it was such a high note and such a banger."
