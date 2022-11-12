Read full article on original website
Cornell Complex opening celebration
JOPLIN, Mo. — After 15 years of a vision in the making, Joplin has a home for performing arts. This afternoon, around 1,000 community members got a look at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” for its opening celebration. The community even got to see...
21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love tree lighting
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special campaign for the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” kicked off Sunday evening. Santa came in all the way from the North Pole to light the Ronald McDonald House’s 20-foot Christmas tree. The 21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift...
Celebrating 25 years at Steadley Elementary School
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The school was in session this Sunday for a very special celebration. “Steadley Elementary School” in Carthage celebrated its 25th anniversary today. Many former and current “Steadley Tigers” gathered at the school earlier this afternoon to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished over the past 25 years.
“Marshalls” opens in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg shoppers have a brand new department store to browse. “Marshalls” is now officially open in the city, celebrated with Sunday’s grand opening. City leaders even joined the crowds to show their support for the new retail option. The building sat empty for several...
Joplin Little Theatre’s Latest Production
“The Bold, The Young, & The Murdered” is the latest production at Joplin Little Theatre. This play is directed by Marilyn Bouldin and has such a talented cast. Michaela West and Briana Blair who are starring in the production stopped by to talk about their upcoming play!
Joplin Family Y’s Latest Happenings!
The Joplin Family Y has so much to offer! It’s the place to be with all the fun things they have for kiddos. Audrey Johnson and Anne Shotwell talk with Gary about their Winter Break Camp.
“Dog Pack” motorcycle group donates to Lafayette House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of Santa’s helpers made a special stop Sunday in Joplin. Nearly 100 bikers with the “Dog Pack” motorcycle group rode to the “Lafayette House” carrying presents for kids. Each biker had at least one gift with them, totaling more than...
Carl Junction Holiday Bazaar
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The city of Carl Junction gave people the chance to get some Christmas shopping done a little early this year. The Carl Junction “Leo Club” held its annual “Holiday Bazaar.”. 80 vendors offered all kinds of holiday gifts, everything from handmade soap to...
Gordon Parks Museum receives “Award of Excellence”
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new and thought-provoking trail in Fort Scott receives a special honor from the “Kansas Museum Association.”. The “Gordon Parks Museum” can now boast the “Award of Excellence” for the creation of the “Learning Tree Film Scene Sign Trail.”
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 12 & 13)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Webb City crews set up Christmas lights in King Jack Park
WEBB CITY, MO. — City crews in Webb City are hard at work — making sure King Jack Park will sparkle for the holidays. They’ve already spent more than a month setting up Christmas lights and other displays around the property. That includes even more lighting than in years past — something which has become a goal, finding new ways to impress each Christmas.
Four State Beekeeper’s Conference held at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered on Missouri Southern’s campus for the Four State Beekeeper’s Conference today. Due to the pandemic, this was only the second time the conference was held. The attendance doubled this year. Attendees traveled from eight different states to share information about...
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
Turkey shoot fundraiser held at the VFW Post 534
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local families are now set to have a great Christmas. The “Joplin VFW Post 534” and the “Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles 2410” are making it happen. Every year, the two groups partner together to raise money for Christmas baskets. Sunday’s...
Wreaths Across America
WEBB CITY, Mo. — She’s the local woman who’s on a wreath mission. Susie Crutcher is a volunteer with “Wreaths Across America”, a nationwide organization that helps put wreaths on the headstones of our country’s Veterans. For the first time ever, they’ll be part...
KCU med students get schooled on Missouri weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The official start of winter is still six weeks away. But the Four States area is starting to feel the chill, and a local campus is helping students get ready for the changes to come. “It makes me sad – I’m not excited for the cold....
River Room Still Open For Business
Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Horse racing event kicks off in Carthage
Racin' for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs.
How to stay safe this winter
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The sudden drop in temperatures this weekend has a local sheriff thinking proactively about your safety this upcoming winter. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves sent out a public reminder about preparing now instead of later, for snow this season. Some helpful reminders include limiting time...
