Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Cornell Complex opening celebration

JOPLIN, Mo. — After 15 years of a vision in the making, Joplin has a home for performing arts. This afternoon, around 1,000 community members got a look at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” for its opening celebration. The community even got to see...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love tree lighting

JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special campaign for the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” kicked off Sunday evening. Santa came in all the way from the North Pole to light the Ronald McDonald House’s 20-foot Christmas tree. The 21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Celebrating 25 years at Steadley Elementary School

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The school was in session this Sunday for a very special celebration. “Steadley Elementary School” in Carthage celebrated its 25th anniversary today. Many former and current “Steadley Tigers” gathered at the school earlier this afternoon to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished over the past 25 years.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Marshalls” opens in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg shoppers have a brand new department store to browse. “Marshalls” is now officially open in the city, celebrated with Sunday’s grand opening. City leaders even joined the crowds to show their support for the new retail option. The building sat empty for several...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Little Theatre’s Latest Production

“The Bold, The Young, & The Murdered” is the latest production at Joplin Little Theatre. This play is directed by Marilyn Bouldin and has such a talented cast. Michaela West and Briana Blair who are starring in the production stopped by to talk about their upcoming play!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Family Y’s Latest Happenings!

The Joplin Family Y has so much to offer! It’s the place to be with all the fun things they have for kiddos. Audrey Johnson and Anne Shotwell talk with Gary about their Winter Break Camp.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Dog Pack” motorcycle group donates to Lafayette House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of Santa’s helpers made a special stop Sunday in Joplin. Nearly 100 bikers with the “Dog Pack” motorcycle group rode to the “Lafayette House” carrying presents for kids. Each biker had at least one gift with them, totaling more than...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carl Junction Holiday Bazaar

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The city of Carl Junction gave people the chance to get some Christmas shopping done a little early this year. The Carl Junction “Leo Club” held its annual “Holiday Bazaar.”. 80 vendors offered all kinds of holiday gifts, everything from handmade soap to...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Gordon Parks Museum receives “Award of Excellence”

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new and thought-provoking trail in Fort Scott receives a special honor from the “Kansas Museum Association.”. The “Gordon Parks Museum” can now boast the “Award of Excellence” for the creation of the “Learning Tree Film Scene Sign Trail.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City crews set up Christmas lights in King Jack Park

WEBB CITY, MO. — City crews in Webb City are hard at work — making sure King Jack Park will sparkle for the holidays. They’ve already spent more than a month setting up Christmas lights and other displays around the property. That includes even more lighting than in years past — something which has become a goal, finding new ways to impress each Christmas.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Four State Beekeeper’s Conference held at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered on Missouri Southern’s campus for the Four State Beekeeper’s Conference today. Due to the pandemic, this was only the second time the conference was held. The attendance doubled this year. Attendees traveled from eight different states to share information about...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Turkey shoot fundraiser held at the VFW Post 534

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local families are now set to have a great Christmas. The “Joplin VFW Post 534” and the “Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles 2410” are making it happen. Every year, the two groups partner together to raise money for Christmas baskets. Sunday’s...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Wreaths Across America

WEBB CITY, Mo. — She’s the local woman who’s on a wreath mission. Susie Crutcher is a volunteer with “Wreaths Across America”, a nationwide organization that helps put wreaths on the headstones of our country’s Veterans. For the first time ever, they’ll be part...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KCU med students get schooled on Missouri weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — The official start of winter is still six weeks away. But the Four States area is starting to feel the chill, and a local campus is helping students get ready for the changes to come. “It makes me sad – I’m not excited for the cold....
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

River Room Still Open For Business

Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

How to stay safe this winter

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The sudden drop in temperatures this weekend has a local sheriff thinking proactively about your safety this upcoming winter. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves sent out a public reminder about preparing now instead of later, for snow this season. Some helpful reminders include limiting time...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

