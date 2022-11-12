Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pierce’s 2nd-place finish leads way for Penn State wrestling at Binghamton Bearcat Open
Eight of 12 Nittany Lions wrestlers placed.
Penn State freshman offensive lineman no longer with the program
Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion. The true freshman offensive lineman isn’t listed on Penn State’s online roster and is no longer with the program. Blue White Illustrated first reported the news.
Early storylines for Penn State-Rutgers: Lions’ freshmen chasing 2,000, Knights’ feeble offense, more
Penn State’s final road trip of the regular season is a short one. The Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2) head to Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday to face a Rutgers team that has just one Big Ten win. Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) have a scoring problem. And a Penn...
Penn State recruits on hand for the Maryland game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff played host to a handful of commits and many recruits Saturday for the Maryland game. The commits on hand included Lamont Payne Jr and Cooper Cousins. Some of the more prominent recruits in attendance were defensive lineman Darien Mayo, defensive tackle Nigel Smith, running back Bud Coombs, linebacker DJ McClary and wide receiver Michael Scott.
Pair of new Penn State wrestlers shine in debuts as Nittany Lions roll over Lock Haven
Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo had impressive debuts
Penn State’s Nick Singleton, Jake Pinegar earn Big Ten weekly awards
Penn State was dominant in its 30-0 win over Maryland last Saturday. Nick Singleton and Jake Pinegar were big reasons why, and they were recognized accordingly. Singleton was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week after racking up 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Terrapins. Pinegar picked up Big Ten special teams player of the week honors after nailing three field goals, including a 50-yarder.
4 Mid-Penn field hockey teams move to within a win of playing for state title
A quartet of Mid-Penn field hockey teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. Lower Dauphin knocked off Great Valley, 2-1, in overtime to move to the 3A semifinals. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg defeated Crestwood, 3-2, in overtime, and Palmyra defeated Twin Valley, 5-0, as both of those teams booked 2A semifinal appearances.
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal
EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
Cresson, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Penn State staff checking in with Top247 commit Ta'Mere Robinson
Penn State is less than 24 hours away from hosting Maryland inside Beaver Stadium, but that is not keeping James Franklin and his coaching staff from doing some recruiting on Friday night. Franklin and cornerbacks coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith will spend time with Top247 linebacker commit Ta'Mere Robinson during...
White Knight's Game Room preps to open second location in Lock Haven
Lock Haven, Pa. — White Knight’s Game Room, Williamsport’s one stop shop for all things tabletop gaming, is expanding operations into Lock Haven. The new satellite store located at 110 Main St in Lock Haven is set to open in the coming weeks. Erik Guthrie, the owner of White Knight’s Game Room, along with his wife Katherine, are opening the satellite location in Lock Haven alongside fellow husband and wife...
Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
New internal letters and emails show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism after two high-profile decisions by leadership.
wtaj.com
Altoona Woman promoting “body positivity” in upcoming gallery show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is promoting body positivity through an upcoming gallery show on Saturday, November 12th 2022. Janei Forbes started this idea earlier this year when she came up with the idea to do a all body inclusive photoshoot. Forbes wanted to celebrate all shapes, sizes and skin colors in these photos. Now that the shoot is done, she wants to share these images with the community through a gallery exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at Fiercely Dynamic Fashion in Altoona.
Under fire, Penn State president defends her commitment to diversity and equity
The president of Penn State University on Friday defended her decision to cancel plans for a center dedicated to promoting diversity and equity on campus, and called on the university community to hold her accountable for making progress toward promoting inclusion and representation. “I have had to make, and I’m...
therecord-online.com
Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police
A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
