Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal

Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Morning Journal
High school football: Avon, Toledo Central Catholic set for rematch, Columbia sets sights on first regional championship
As Avon dives deeper into its postseason run, the Eagles continue to see familiar opponents. The first round was Westlake, which was formerly in the Southwestern Conference. Then it was Olmsted Falls, a fierce conference rival. Now, it will be Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
High school football: LCC topples McComb
OTTAWA – Lima Central Catholic’s players knew it was going to be a physical football game Saturday night. Throw in a little snow and a stiff-arm here and there, and the Thunderbirds found a way to pull out a 30-26 playoff victory against McComb in the Division VII regional semifinals.
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
utrockets.com
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
C.J. Stroud’s Heisman path; an Ohio State-Michigan doubleheader; and crypto and bass clarinets: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are here to:. Break down the Heisman Trophy race (1:15) and where Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud stands in it. What one other player has the best chance to derail Stroud’s Heisman path, and what are the numbers inside the race?
What Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams Said After Loss to Ohio State
Indiana sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II took over for Connor Bazelak in the Hoosiers' 56-14 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Read Williams' full postgame interview transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Ohio State vs. Michigan all-time football results: Who leads the series?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
UAB falls to Toledo in inaugural Barstool Sports Invitational
It was certainly a tale of two halves for the UAB basketball team. The Blazers shot out to a double-digit lead in the first half but got loose with the ball in the second in falling 93-85 to Toledo in the Barstool Sports Invitational, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread at Maryland? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Only once in Ohio State football’s series with Maryland have the Buckeyes failed to win by at least three touchdowns. That one instance, though, has some relevance this week. The Buckeyes opened as 27-point favorites for Saturday’s game in College Park, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. It is OSU’s first visit to Maryland since 2018.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
findlay.edu
Oilers Stun Tiffin in Finale | Close Season on Six Game Streak
Postgame with Head Coach Kory Allen (88.3 WLFC – Tim Montgomery) Tiffin, Ohio – 6-0 with six to go. Since a shaky start to the year had the University of Findlay football team essentially out of contention to repeat as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) champs, many had counted the team out. Inside the locker room, the Oilers, battered with injuries all season long, rallied together with a common goal: end the year with six straight wins.
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
WTOL-TV
First-time state representatives from area ready to get to work
TOLEDO, Ohio — With the balance of power in Congress still up for grabs, the candidates who won their elections in Lucas County will also need to wait a little longer before things become official. That includes probable elects Josh Williams and Michele Grim. Once official, the two first-time...
