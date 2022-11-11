ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Stanford in final regular season home match

Despite several comeback attempts and lead changes, the Bruins got swept in their final home match of the season. On Saturday afternoon, UCLA (14-11, 8-8 Pac-12) lost to No. 8 Stanford (20-4, 15-1) by a score of 3-0. With the victory, the Cardinal snapped the Bruins’ four-match win streak while extending their own win streak to 14.
STANFORD, CA
dailybruin.com

élan McCall does it all as UCLA women’s volleyball’s steadfast leader

This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:13 p.m. No Bruin has been a bigger dual threat than élan McCall. The UCLA women’s volleyball graduate student outside hitter/opposite hit her 1,000th career kill and 30th career double-double against Arizona on Oct. 9. Just a week earlier, McCall notched her 1,000th career dig in UCLA’s matchup against Colorado.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s basketball vanquishes Spartans as Jaylen Clark sets career high

This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:12 p.m. Jaylen Clark’s torrid start to the 2022-2023 season continued Monday evening. Behind a game-high 19 points on a career-best night from beyond the arc, No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (3-0) defeated Norfolk State (2-2) by a score of 86-56 at Pauley Pavilion. Clark has now scored 16 or more points in three consecutive games to open the new campaign, something he did just three times during his first two years with the blue and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA swim and dive sees success in Trojan Diving Invitational

On both days of springboard competition, all UCLA divers finished in the top 10. No. 20 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12 ) competed in two days of the Trojan Diving Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Friday and Sunday. The blue and gold competed with seven other teams, including two Pac-12 foes – No. 8 University of Southern California (3-0, 3-0) and No. 9 California (3-0, 2-0).
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona

No. 12 UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) was upset by Arizona (4-6, 2-5) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, putting a dent in the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship hopes. Sports Editor Sam Settleman gives his five main takeaways from UCLA’s second loss of the season. One stop away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Nov. 9

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council discussed transit and the climate crisis and called on Los Angeles City Council members to resign. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the LA City Council. The meetings are open to the public via Zoom, and the next meeting will be held Dec. 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Katy Young Yaroslavsky wins election to Los Angeles City Council District 5

This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:39 p.m. Katy Young Yaroslavsky will be the next Los Angeles City Council representative for District 5. Sam Yebri, a small business owner, officially conceded to Yaroslavsky in an email to his supporters Tuesday morning, according to CBS News. Yaroslavsky earned 58.34% of the vote to Yebri’s 41.66%, according to the LA County Registrar.
LOS ANGELES, CA

