dailybruin.com
Package deal on the pitch: Crockford twins find their stride for UCLA men’s soccer
This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:09 p.m. The first time Nate Crockford ventured up Bruin Walk to get to class, he thought to himself, “Why is everyone moving so slow?”. “People from Chicago and the Midwest are very like, ‘We’ve got to get where we need to go,’” Crockford said.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Stanford in final regular season home match
Despite several comeback attempts and lead changes, the Bruins got swept in their final home match of the season. On Saturday afternoon, UCLA (14-11, 8-8 Pac-12) lost to No. 8 Stanford (20-4, 15-1) by a score of 3-0. With the victory, the Cardinal snapped the Bruins’ four-match win streak while extending their own win streak to 14.
dailybruin.com
élan McCall does it all as UCLA women’s volleyball’s steadfast leader
This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:13 p.m. No Bruin has been a bigger dual threat than élan McCall. The UCLA women’s volleyball graduate student outside hitter/opposite hit her 1,000th career kill and 30th career double-double against Arizona on Oct. 9. Just a week earlier, McCall notched her 1,000th career dig in UCLA’s matchup against Colorado.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball vanquishes Spartans as Jaylen Clark sets career high
This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:12 p.m. Jaylen Clark’s torrid start to the 2022-2023 season continued Monday evening. Behind a game-high 19 points on a career-best night from beyond the arc, No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (3-0) defeated Norfolk State (2-2) by a score of 86-56 at Pauley Pavilion. Clark has now scored 16 or more points in three consecutive games to open the new campaign, something he did just three times during his first two years with the blue and gold.
dailybruin.com
UCLA swim and dive sees success in Trojan Diving Invitational
On both days of springboard competition, all UCLA divers finished in the top 10. No. 20 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12 ) competed in two days of the Trojan Diving Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Friday and Sunday. The blue and gold competed with seven other teams, including two Pac-12 foes – No. 8 University of Southern California (3-0, 3-0) and No. 9 California (3-0, 2-0).
dailybruin.com
Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona
No. 12 UCLA football (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) was upset by Arizona (4-6, 2-5) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, putting a dent in the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship hopes. Sports Editor Sam Settleman gives his five main takeaways from UCLA’s second loss of the season. One stop away.
dailybruin.com
Gallery: No.1 seed UCLA women’s soccer finds redemption in NCAA opening round
Greenberg-Bell is currently a Sports reporter. He was previously a contributor on the men's soccer, women's soccer and men's volleyball beats.
dailybruin.com
Opinion: UCLA must address overcrowding, prioritize well-being of students
Walking through Bruin Plate, a girl on FaceTime showed her friend how crowded the dining hall was. Almost all the tables were taken, there were long lines for the herb-roasted chicken and flank steak, and the rotating chain of dishes was overflowing. The signs of crowding aren’t limited to dining...
dailybruin.com
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Nov. 9
The North Westwood Neighborhood Council discussed transit and the climate crisis and called on Los Angeles City Council members to resign. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the LA City Council. The meetings are open to the public via Zoom, and the next meeting will be held Dec. 7.
dailybruin.com
Katy Young Yaroslavsky wins election to Los Angeles City Council District 5
This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:39 p.m. Katy Young Yaroslavsky will be the next Los Angeles City Council representative for District 5. Sam Yebri, a small business owner, officially conceded to Yaroslavsky in an email to his supporters Tuesday morning, according to CBS News. Yaroslavsky earned 58.34% of the vote to Yebri’s 41.66%, according to the LA County Registrar.
