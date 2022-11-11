This post was updated Nov. 15 at 10:12 p.m. Jaylen Clark’s torrid start to the 2022-2023 season continued Monday evening. Behind a game-high 19 points on a career-best night from beyond the arc, No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (3-0) defeated Norfolk State (2-2) by a score of 86-56 at Pauley Pavilion. Clark has now scored 16 or more points in three consecutive games to open the new campaign, something he did just three times during his first two years with the blue and gold.

