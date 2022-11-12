ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 3

Stephanie Hunter-Ramsey
2d ago

This is unacceptable that the media had to get involved to make the hospital system correct their own very egregious mistake. Causing this elderly woman to lose healthcare benefits, access to her bank etc..she should be compensated as this is more than just a little clerical error. Harris Methodist do better for gawds sake!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage

In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Former Grapevine city employees indicted for allegedly stealing thousands in tax dollars

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two former employees of the City of Grapevine were indicted last week by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling thousands in taxpayer dollars. Kevin Mitchell and Ruth Chiego – the former director of parks and recreation and former director of libraries, respectively – were both indicted on three charges: theft by a public servant, abuse of official capacity, and tampering with a government document.According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2015 and Feb. 22, 2022, Mitchell allegedly abused his position to unlawfully steal goods, services, and money that belonged to the city and were...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family scammed out of rental home

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy