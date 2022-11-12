ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Says He Has No Regrets About Returning From Retirement

Despite the Buccaneers current struggles, the Tampa Bay quarterback remains all in on helping the team to succeed and win games.

When Tom Brady decided to end his 40-day retirement and return for a 23rd NFL season, the Buccaneers’ quarterback likely did not envision it would be a voyage filled with a divorce from his wife and a Tampa Bay team that has struggled throughout the halfway mark of the season.

This season marks the first time of Brady’s historic career that he sits below .500 through nine weeks into the regular season. Despite the Bucs’ hardships, the seven-time Super Bowl winner told reporters on Friday that he had “zero” regrets in returning to the franchise to compete for another opportunity at a Super Bowl.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back,” Brady said. “I don’t really regret those types of things—I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Currently, the Buccaneers (4–5) sit in first place in the NFC South following the Falcons’ 25–15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football . Despite having the top spot, Tampa Bay’s offense is only averaging 18 points per game through nine games, the lowest amount by an offensive unit led by the 15-time Pro Bowler. Prior to this year’s campaign, the fewest number of points totaled through the first 10 games of the regular season was 19.6 in 2003, per ESPN .

The lack of prowess and consistency on offense coupled with a plethora of changes in a division that has represented the NFC in four of the last 13 Super Bowls—dating back to 2010—and changes in coaches and personnel, things are different. However, instead of spending energy on things that the team cannot control, Brady wants to see more effort in the things that the Buccaneers do control that includes playing with more effort at the top of the list.

“I think everything has been below the line this year,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast earlier this week. “I don’t think there’s any reason to be happy about anything we’ve done. Obviously, we are not playing to our standards –we’re not there from an effort standpoint, execution standpoint, emotional standpoint. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Tampa Bay will face the Seahawks (6–3) on Sunday morning in Munich, Germany before going on its bye week and resuming play with a matchup on the road against the Browns. Currently, Brady has thrown for 2,547 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception this season.

TAMPA, FL
