Central Catholic hammers Medina Highland to advance

SANDUSKY — The Division II regional semifinal rematch between Central Catholic and Medina Highland proved to be a mismatch Friday night, and Central's fifth-ranked Fighting Irish stormed out to a 28-point halftime lead and cruised to a 42-6 victory over the seventh-ranked Hornets at Sandusky Perkins' Firelands Health Stadium.

The Irish (12-1), seeded No. 2 in Region 6, will face sixth-ranked Avon (12-1), the No. 1 seed, in a regional-final rematch next Friday at a site to be determined. Last year, Central lost 43-42 to the Eagles on a successful two-point conversion in overtime.

About everything that could go right for the Irish in the opening half did go right against Highland (12-1).

Central, which had to rally from a 20-6 deficit midway in the fourth quarter of last year's regional semi to edge the Hornets 23-20 on a last-second field goal, cashed in on all four of its first-half possessions.

Led by senior quarterback Ty'Waun Clark, the Irish outgained Highland 321-69 in yardage before the break.

“The first half couldn't have gone any better for us,” Central coach Greg Dempsey said. “The biggest part of it was on a third down, when Ty'Waun Clark scrambled [16 yards on third-and-15] for a big first down.

“That got us out of a hole, that got us going, and from there we just kind of took off. Third and fourth-down conversions were a big part for us.”

Adding injury to insult, Highland lost starting quarterback Andrew Lurtz for the game to a shoulder injury with five minutes left in the first quarter.

“Their quarterback going down early, you feel horrible for that kid,” Dempsey said. “That makes a team very one-dimensional, and you're able to sit on that.

“Our defense did exactly what it had to do. They were able to lock in on the run game and control it.”

After forcing Medina Highland to punt on the game's first possession, Central Catholic marched 85 yards on 10 plays, and scored on a 40-yard touchdown run by Clark (six rushes, 100 yards; 10-of-13 passing, 164 yards).

“We did everything right, and I just made a few good plays,” Clark said. “It turned out to be great. The team executed great.

“Last week against Avon Lake [21-0 win] we had a lot of penalties, and we just wanted to clean those penalties up and make fewer mistakes. We just kept going and we kept pounding and pounding, and we just took it from there.”

Next, the Irish covered 76 yards on 11 plays, with Clark taking a read-option keeper 38 yards through the middle for his second TD carry of the game for a 14-0 lead with 10:07 left in the half.

After forcing the Hornets’ third punt in three possessions, Central drove 80 yards on five plays to score. This time, Clark passed 43 yards for a TD to Durye'a Hall for a 21-0 lead 6:44 before halftime.

To cap off the near perfect half, the Irish marched 75 yards on eight plays for their fourth touchdown of the half. Clark was 4-for-4 passing for 80 yards on the drive, with his 26-yard strike to Braden Awls setting up a 1-yard TD plunge by Chris Edmonds (18 carries, 75 yards).

Brian Bishop's fourth successful extra-point kick of the game made it 28-0 with 40 seconds left in the half.

“All week we watched a lot of film and just stayed focused,” said Awls, the University of Toledo commit and Central's top defensive back. “We made sure we came out from the jump playing hard, and playing a physical game. That's what we came out and did.

“Looking at the game right now, it looks like we made no mistakes. But, there's always things to work on. We're going to make sure we correct our mistakes for next week.”

If there was any hope of a Highland rally, it pretty much died when Central's Marvon Greenlee returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, a 35-0 lead, and a running clock.

The Irish added a TD on a 1-yard run by Marquan Braswell (9 carries, 42 yards) on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Hornets' only score came with 7:43 remaining on a 51-yard run by Lukas Stiles (9 carries, 93 yards).

Central topped Highland 381-172 in total offense.

“The kids came out really ready to play,” Dempsey said. “They had a great week of practice, they were locked in, and they came out with enthusiasm and energy.”