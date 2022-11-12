Perrysburg volleyball run comes to end in state semifinals

FAIRBORN, Ohio — It was new territory for these Perrysburg volleyball players, but the Yellow Jackets came to play.

​Making their first trip to the state tournament since 2006, the Yellow Jackets had the unenviable task of facing the defending state champion from Rocky River Magnificat in the Division I semifinals Friday. In the unfamiliar confines of the expansive Wright State University Nutter Center, Perrysburg battled, but the Blue Streaks earned the win, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18, and a chance to repeat as state champs.

​“We definitely competed with them,” Perrysburg coach Laura Davidson said. “But Magnificat was on point. It wasn’t unexpected. They did a great job.”

​While the No. 2-ranked Blue Streaks (26-2) have had a target on their back most of the season, they saw their state experience as an asset.

​“It’s definitely an advantage when you know what it looks like and what it sounds like here,” Magnificat coach Megan Green said.

​But Perrysburg (21-7) handled the moment with relative ease. Knotted at 9-9 in the opening set, the Yellow Jackets appeared unfazed by the defending state champion. A 5-1 Blue Streaks run prompted a Perrysburg timeout, trailing 14-10, but the break did little to curb Magnificat’s momentum.

The Blue Streaks’ balanced offense, paired with a wall of blockers, stymied the Yellow Jackets as Perrysburg dropped the first set.

​Arms wrapped around each other in the huddle at the break — with cheers of “Let’s go Jackets,” echoing through the arena — the Yellow Jackets took the court for the second set with enthusiasm. Perrysburg took an early lead, 5-4, but the Blue Streaks service game gave the defending champions an advantage. Aggressive serving — including four aces — kept the Yellow Jackets on their heels.

​Perrysburg outside hitter Josie Hubbard kept the Yellow Jackets close, as she blocked and tipped and tallied four kills in the second set. But the Blue Streaks rattled off the final five points of the set to go up 2-0.

​The third set was more of the same with five tie scores in the early going before the Blue Streaks took control. Serving continued to be a strength for a Magnificat squad that posted 11 aces on the night while Perrysburg didn’t muster one.

Senior outside hitter Sara Pahl led the Yellow Jackets offensively with 11 kills, while Magnificat junior Mary Flanagan led with 12.

​While the outcome wasn’t what they had hoped for, the Yellow Jackets left the Nutter Center with more than they came with.

​“We had to fight to even get here, they should be incredibly proud of themselves,” Davidson said of her squad. “I wanted them to have fun, that’s what volleyball should be about.”

​The state experience might also be a building block for a Perrysburg program that includes players as young as fifth-graders.

​“Making it here shows the younger players that they can also achieve this,” Pahl said.

The Blue Streaks will face No. 1-ranked Cincinnati Ursuline for a chance to repeat as the D-I champions. Ursuline made quick work of Columbus Bishop Watterson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23, in the semifinals Friday.