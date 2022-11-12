Bowling Green men's basketball slips past Oakland, 87-82

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Bowling Green went on a 6-0 run in the game’s final 33 seconds to claim an 87-82 victory at Oakland on Friday.

The Falcons fell behind 82-81 with 59 seconds to go on a pair of Keaton Hervey free throws. Kaden Metheny’s ensuing 3-point attempt for BG was off the mark, but Samari Curtis’ offensive rebound set up a Chandler Turner layup to put the Falcons back up by a point with 33 seconds remaining.

Metheny committed a non-shooting foul with 24 seconds to go, a foul that worked to BG’s advantage when Turner rebounded a front-end free throw miss by Jalen Moore. Six seconds later, Moore fouled Curtis, who made both of his free-throw attempts.

Oakland missed a pair of 3-point attempts that would have tied the game, and Leon Ayers III made a pair of free throws in the final second to give BG its five-point margin.

Ayers paced Bowling Green (2-0) with 26 points. Turner scored 16 points, Metheny 15 points, and Curtis and Rashaun Agee 12 points apiece.

Turner pulled down 10 rebounds, with Agee claiming seven. Curtis had seven assists, and Ayers had three steals.

Trey Townsend scored 23 points to lead Oakland (1-1). Moore scored 18 points.

Bowling Green is at Wright State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of a four-game road swing. The next home game is Nov. 26 against Southern Indiana.