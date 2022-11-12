ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green men's basketball slips past Oakland, 87-82

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NUV1_0j82FlmA00

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Bowling Green went on a 6-0 run in the game’s final 33 seconds to claim an 87-82 victory at Oakland on Friday.

The Falcons fell behind 82-81 with 59 seconds to go on a pair of Keaton Hervey free throws. Kaden Metheny’s ensuing 3-point attempt for BG was off the mark, but Samari Curtis’ offensive rebound set up a Chandler Turner layup to put the Falcons back up by a point with 33 seconds remaining.

Metheny committed a non-shooting foul with 24 seconds to go, a foul that worked to BG’s advantage when Turner rebounded a front-end free throw miss by Jalen Moore. Six seconds later, Moore fouled Curtis, who made both of his free-throw attempts.

Oakland missed a pair of 3-point attempts that would have tied the game, and Leon Ayers III made a pair of free throws in the final second to give BG its five-point margin.

Ayers paced Bowling Green (2-0) with 26 points. Turner scored 16 points, Metheny 15 points, and Curtis and Rashaun Agee 12 points apiece.

Turner pulled down 10 rebounds, with Agee claiming seven. Curtis had seven assists, and Ayers had three steals.

Trey Townsend scored 23 points to lead Oakland (1-1). Moore scored 18 points.

Bowling Green is at Wright State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of a four-game road swing. The next home game is Nov. 26 against Southern Indiana.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
TOLEDO, OH
gogriffs.com

Women's Basketball Suffers Setback Against Toledo

Behind a double-double from Quinesha Lockett, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Canisius women's basketball team 93-66 in non-conference women's basketball action Friday night at the John F. Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo improved to 2-0 on the year with the victory, while the Golden Griffins slipped to 1-1 on the young season with the loss.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

High school football: LCC topples McComb

OTTAWA – Lima Central Catholic’s players knew it was going to be a physical football game Saturday night. Throw in a little snow and a stiff-arm here and there, and the Thunderbirds found a way to pull out a 30-26 playoff victory against McComb in the Division VII regional semifinals.
LIMA, OH
AL.com

UAB falls to Toledo in inaugural Barstool Sports Invitational

It was certainly a tale of two halves for the UAB basketball team. The Blazers shot out to a double-digit lead in the first half but got loose with the ball in the second in falling 93-85 to Toledo in the Barstool Sports Invitational, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 13

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals in Ohio and the regional finals in Michigan. On the Week 13 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game reaction from the following games:. Perrysburg vs. Olentangy Liberty. Central Catholic...
PERRYSBURG, OH
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Colonel Crawford on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
WTOL 11

Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health Department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity

PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG

A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy