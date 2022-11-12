ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green hockey holds off St. Thomas, 3-2

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team took a two-goal lead in the third period and hung on for a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas on Friday night at Slater Family Ice Arena.

The Falcons got goals from Ethan Scardina, Ryan O'Hara, and Jaden Grant.

Scardina opened the scoring 16:31 into the first period.

St. Thomas’ Mack Byers answered with a goal with seven seconds left in the opening period to tie the game at 1.

O'Hara scored the lone second-period goal 15:16 into the period.

Grant scored 2:57 into the third to stretch the Falcons' lead to 3-1.

Josh Eernisse of St. Thomas scored 10:36 into the third to make it 3-2, but Bowling Green held off the Tommies the rest of the way.

Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever was solid in net, turning aside 31 of St. Thomas' 33 shots in the game.

The teams face off again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at the Slater Family Ice Arena.

