Royal family to attend Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

By Tony Jones
 2 days ago
Members of the Royal family, including, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, stand in the Royal box during the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Saturday November 13, 2021. (PA Archive)

The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will gather for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The event is one of a series that the royals are attending as they commemorate the country’s war dead, ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The King and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Through words, song and storytelling the festival will commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The event will also pay tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign, including as the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

During the event, the royal party will be received by Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall and Lieutenant General James Bashall, president of the Royal British Legion.

During the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, the King will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

As Charles leads the nation at the Cenotaph for the first time as King, the service will be a poignant moment for the royal family.

The Queen, who died nine weeks ago at the age of 96, considered Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the war dead, one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

