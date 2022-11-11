Police Log: 11-11-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 8:42 p.m. Thursday at 210 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 2 Maple Street and 39 County Street.; at 8:04 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 136 Main Street and 8 Caller Street.; at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 96 Lynnfield St.; at 5:11 p.m. Thursday at 201 Brooksby Village Drive.

Theft

A report of larceny at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at 210 Andover St.

A report of shoplifting at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at 35 Main St.

A report of burglary through breaking and entering at 5:17 p.m. Thursday atb 30 Lowell St.

