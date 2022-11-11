ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Police Log: 11-11-22

By Daily Item Staff
 2 days ago

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 8:42 p.m. Thursday at 210 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 2 Maple Street and 39 County Street.; at 8:04 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 136 Main Street and 8 Caller Street.; at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 96 Lynnfield St.; at 5:11 p.m. Thursday at 201 Brooksby Village Drive.

Theft

A report of larceny at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at 210 Andover St.

A report of shoplifting at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at 35 Main St.

A report of burglary through breaking and entering at 5:17 p.m. Thursday atb 30 Lowell St.

Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

