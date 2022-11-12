Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Puppy Waiting To Play With Neighbors' Cat Every Day Melts Hearts
An adorable video of a puppy and cat friendship as gone viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views. The video, posted to @petkingdomtiktok, explains: "The neighbor's puppy comes to play with my cat every day." In the video, a puppy can be seen waiting patiently while a gray tabby...
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats in Need of Fur-ever Homes as Charity is Bursting at the Seams
Cats Protection appeals for homes for some if its longer stay cats so it can help more felines in need. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery help fund care of cats awaiting adoption as waiting lists for cats coming in to care soar. Two of Cats Protection’s adoption centres are...
Yahoo!
These $18 practically-invisible stickers keep my cat from destroying my couch
Despite spending a fortune on toys, scratching posts and virtually anything my cat could possibly want, she only cares about two things: Empty boxes and the sides of my couch. While the boxes are harmless enough, her obsession with my couch has taken a toll — the sides are scratched through and torn, and no amount of couch covers can protect it. (Seriously, I went through three in the past year to no avail.) As an act of desperation, I purchased a set of couch shields, and I'm never looking back.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Watch the moment this sweet cat discovers there’s a new baby in the house
Cats are renowned for being curious, and if there’s anything going on in the house they like to know about it! That’s why this sweet video of a cat checking out his new human sibling has gone viral on TikTok, with over 15.4 million views to date. The...
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Garbanzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
pethelpful.com
Backpacking Cat's Cuddles With Dad Have Us Envious of Their Connection
When it comes to affectionate pets, cats don't usually make the top of the list. They can be incredibly curious, though, and they'll show their fondness for you in their own ways. This one black cat, who's spent most of his days backpacking around the world with his dad, just might be enough to change your mind.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Lounges With the Cats on the Cat Tree Like It's NBD
Here we go again with animals and their "if I fits, I sits" mentality. Luna, this big beautiful Pit Bull, decided her cat housemates don't deserve the comfiest spot in the house and has claimed the highest perch as her own. The only question is, how exactly did she get up there?
Love is a Gift, When a Pet Loses Their Parent
He never realized how quickly life could change. Was it really only last night that he slept in bed beside mom?. Now, he’s just really confused. The humans are talking, using words like car accident and drunk driver and he doesn’t get it. He remembers them all from holiday visits, but he’s not sure why they’re here and Mom’s not.
catingtonpost.com
HOW TO: Keep your Dog out of the Cat Litter Box
There are certain unique issues that multi-pet households struggle with. One of which is having their dog trespass in the cat’s litter box. Not only is this extremely stressful and annoying for cat and owner, but it causes bad breath and can potentially transmit parasites. Even though the dog...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Story of Contractor Drywalling Her Cat Into the Wall Is Mind-blowing
TikTok user @ashlinhadden has quite an interesting, and mind-blowing, story for us that we seriously can't believe happened. She recently had a contractor redo her bathroom while she was away on a business trip. It all looked stunning and great until she noticed something missing. She kept hearing her cat...
People Who Went No Contact With Their Family, Tell Me How You're Spending Your Holidays This Year
I want to know what your holiday season looks like.
Woman Revealing Why She's in Tears Putting up Christmas Tree Breaks Hearts
A woman has had an emotional reaction in a TikTok video to putting up her festive decorations after losing her beloved pup on Christmas Eve 2021.
pethelpful.com
Dude Picking Up Random Street Cats Is Too Adorable for Words
There's just something so amazingly sweet and calming about this following video. TikTok user @Catluminati has a very sweet hobby, and that's that he just wanders around his neighborhood petting and picking up all the cats he encounters. Strays and cats with homes alike. And the wild thing? All the cats are totally happy about it.
yankodesign.com
This air purifier hangs from your ceiling to give light and a sense of calm
Thanks to the recent pandemic, air purifiers have become more popular and more common inside homes. Most of these come in tall boxes or cylinders that stand somewhere on the floor, a design that makes it easy to move it around where it’s needed. As they become a more common presence, however, it might make sense to start integrating them into room interiors or, at the very least, make them look like a natural part of the room’s design. There are, admittedly, quite a few new air purifiers that look a little more presentable than others, but this design concept really makes the air purifier an important part of the home, just like how lights are critical to a livable abode.
Comments / 0